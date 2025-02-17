Deported in Shackles: Punjab Man’s Costly US Dream Crashes After Family Spends ₹45 Lakh

Amritsar: flight carrying the second batch of Indian nationals deported from the United States landed in Amritsar this afternoon.

Among the deportees was Sourav, a 25-year-old man from Ferozepur, Punjab, who spent ₹45 lakh on a perilous journey to the United States, only to be caught hours after illegally entering the country.

Sourav’s Journey from India to the US

Sourav, who spoke to news agency ANI about his experience, shared the details of his arduous journey to the US. “I entered America on January 27,” Sourav said, explaining how he crossed into the US from Mexico. The journey took him and a group of others two to three days to reach the mountainous area near the US-Mexico border, where they were apprehended by authorities within hours of crossing over.

“We were caught by the police within 2-3 hours of entering the US. They took us to a police station and, after a few hours, moved us to a camp where they took our photographs and fingerprints,” Sourav explained. He added that they spent 15 to 18 days in the camp with little help or communication.

The Cost of Migration: ₹45 Lakh for a Dream

Sourav revealed that his parents had sold land and borrowed money from relatives to raise ₹45 lakh to fund his illegal migration to the US. “My parents sold our land and took loans from relatives to send me to the US. I spent almost ₹45 lakh,” he said, expressing his disappointment over the financial loss.

The money was intended to fulfill Sourav’s dream of a better life in America, but instead, it ended in his deportation.

A Month-Long Journey Across the Globe

Sourav’s journey to the US was a long and complicated one, involving multiple international stops. “I left India on December 17. I first went to Malaysia, where I stayed for a week, then to Mumbai, where I spent 10 days. From Mumbai, I flew to Amsterdam, then Panama, and eventually reached Mexico City. From there, it took us 3-4 days to cross the border,” Sourav recalled.

Deported and Tied Up in Flight

Sourav shared the harsh conditions he faced during his deportation. “When we boarded the flight, our hands and feet were tied. Our mobile phones were confiscated once we were caught at the border. We had no contact with anyone back home,” he revealed, adding that he and the other deportees were treated according to US immigration protocols.

“They did everything as per rules,” Sourav admitted, despite the grim experience.

Seeking Help from the Indian Government

Now back in India, Sourav is seeking help from the government, given the massive financial burden his family has faced. “I want help from the government because my parents sold our land and took a loan, but all that went in vain,” he said.

Sourav’s family has chosen not to disclose the name of the agent who helped him in his illegal migration.

The Growing Concern of Illegal Migration

Sourav’s story highlights the dangerous and expensive routes many individuals from India take in search of a better life in the US. Despite the risks and costs, thousands of people continue to rely on agents who facilitate illegal entry into countries like the US, with the hope of a brighter future.

Authorities are warning citizens about the risks involved in such illegal migration attempts, urging individuals to pursue legal channels to seek employment and a future abroad.