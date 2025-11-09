DGP Shivdhar Reddy and CP Sajjanar Flag Off Cyber Awareness Campaign in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad City Police have launched a large-scale Cybercrime Awareness Campaign to educate the public about the growing threat of digital fraud and to promote safe online practices. The awareness drive was inaugurated at the Jalavayu Towers Community Hall in Gandhinagar–Kavadiguda by Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) B. Shivdhar Reddy, IPS, in the presence of City Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar, IPS, who presided over the event.

The initiative aims to build digital literacy among citizens, helping them recognize and avoid online scams such as phishing, social media fraud, and investment app traps. DGP Shivdhar Reddy stressed that cybercriminals are exploiting personal data gathered from phone calls, chats, and social media to target victims. “Like traditional criminals, modern fraudsters are collecting personal details — income, location, gender, age — to identify potential victims. This is no longer a minor issue; it has become a serious social concern,” he cautioned.

The DGP emphasized that awareness alone is not enough — it must evolve into a mass movement. “Women who are alone at home, senior citizens, and homemakers are often the prime targets. Many are duped while performing daily chores or under fear-based phone scams. Every individual must remain alert. If one person educates ten others, this movement will grow organically and make a real difference,” he said. He added that public awareness is the strongest defense against cybercriminals.

To curb cybercrime, the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau has initiated 24-hour cyber patrolling and is planning to expand such awareness campaigns to rural areas.

Speaking at the event, Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar said the Hyderabad Police have been conducting continuous awareness drives across the city to inform citizens about evolving cyber threats. “Every day, thousands fall victim to online frauds. People are losing money through fake investment apps and malicious APK files. We are also raising awareness about new scams like ‘digital arrests,’” he explained.

Sajjanar advised people to think twice before transferring money or sharing personal details online. “If something sounds too good to be true, it probably is. Easy money never comes instantly. Always verify before you invest,” he warned.

The Commissioner revealed that cybercriminals are looting nearly ₹1 crore every day from Telangana residents, adding up to about ₹400 crore annually. He urged victims to immediately contact the cybercrime helpline number 1930 to report any fraudulent activity.

The event saw participation from cybersecurity experts, IT professionals, students, and women’s organizations. Officials confirmed that similar awareness programs will be rolled out across all divisions of Hyderabad in the coming months to ensure widespread public participation and digital safety.