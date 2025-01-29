Dharmendra Shares Fond Memories of Vibrant India with Sunny Deol

Mumbai: Veteran actor Dharmendra recently took to social media to share a heartwarming post featuring his son, Sunny Deol, reflecting on their cherished memories of India’s rich and colorful culture.

A Snapshot of Family Bonding

On Wednesday, Dharmendra, known for his iconic role in Sholay, posted a photo on Instagram of himself posing with his actor son, Sunny Deol. The father-son duo could be seen sporting traditional Himachali caps, radiating warmth with their wide smiles. Dharmendra wore a black sweatshirt paired with blue denim, while Sunny opted for a yellow-colored t-shirt and jeans.

The actor captioned the photo, “Memories of our colourful India,” evoking nostalgia and fondness for the diverse nation they both hold dear.

Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shares How Meditation Became Her Anchor: A Simple Practice for Peace



Sunny Deol’s Desire for a Peaceful Retreat

In addition to the photo, Dharmendra also shared a candid moment, revealing his son’s wish to spend time in the serene beauty of the mountains. He wrote, “Dosto, Sunny ki hasrat thi… barfeeli patjhad ye… pahadon mein Sunny ke saath guzaron. Kids, please love your parents as much as you can.” This heartfelt message resonated with fans, as it emphasized the importance of cherishing time with loved ones.

Legal Matters and Controversy

In the midst of his family’s joy, Dharmendra recently made headlines for a legal issue. The Patiala House Court in Delhi issued summons for the actor and two others in connection with a cheating case involving the “Garam Dharam Dhaba” franchise. Delhi businessman Sushil Kumar filed a complaint alleging that he was deceived into investing in the franchise under false pretenses. The court ordered the issuance of summons on December 5, 2024, citing prima facie evidence of cheating.

Dharmendra’s Upcoming Projects

On the professional front, Dharmendra remains active in the entertainment industry. He was most recently seen in the Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon-starrer Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. The actor is also set to appear in the much-anticipated war biographical drama Ikkis. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, Ikkis is based on the life of second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, a war hero from the 1971 Indo-Pak War. The film, also starring Agastya Nanda and Jaideep Ahlawat, is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video.

Conclusion

Dharmendra’s Instagram posts not only highlight his close relationship with his son but also offer a glimpse into his personal life and reflections on India’s cultural heritage. Despite the ongoing legal challenges, the actor remains committed to his work, with exciting projects on the horizon for fans to look forward to.

Stay tuned for more updates on Dharmendra’s journey in the entertainment industry and his latest ventures.