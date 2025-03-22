Did Elon Musk Almost Access Classified War Plans? Trump Weighs In

In a recent turn of events, US President Donald Trump acknowledged the potential conflict of interest involving Elon Musk, the world’s richest man and a major benefactor of Trump. This came after reports surfaced that Musk had been scheduled to receive a classified briefing on US military plans for a potential war with China, which was later canceled.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Trump addressed the concerns surrounding Musk’s involvement with sensitive government information. He explained, “Certainly, you wouldn’t show it to a businessman who is helping us so much. Elon has businesses in China, and he would be susceptible perhaps to that.” Musk’s extensive business interests in China, particularly with Tesla, have raised concerns due to potential conflicts of interest, as his ventures could be influenced by Chinese interests.

Musk’s Business Ties and Government Involvement

Elon Musk, known for his ventures in various industries including space exploration and electric vehicles, has significant ties to China. His Tesla car manufacturing operations are centered in the country, and some of his companies hold contracts with the US Department of Defense. These connections have raised questions about his involvement in discussions regarding national security, particularly with respect to US military strategies.

War Plans Briefing at the Pentagon: What Happened?

Reports from The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times indicated that Musk was slated to receive a classified briefing on US military plans for a potential war with China. The briefing, scheduled to take place at the Pentagon, would have involved top defense officials, including Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and several military leaders.

Also Read: Bangladesh: Dhaka University Students Protest Against Anti-Hindu Remarks

However, when Musk arrived at the Pentagon on Friday morning, the briefing was changed from a classified to an unclassified meeting. Musk met with Hegseth for over an hour, but the discussion focused on general topics, including innovation and efficiency, rather than national security matters. Musk later described the meeting as “great,” while Hegseth declined to comment on the specifics of their conversation.

White House and Pentagon Deny Reports of Scheduled Meeting

Both the White House and the Pentagon have denied that a meeting on war plans with Musk was scheduled. While Trump dismissed the reports as “fake news,” he emphasized that such sensitive information should not be shared with Musk due to his business interests in China.

Musk’s Influence on US Government and Previous Controversies

Musk’s influence within the US government has not been without controversy. His actions, such as shutting down USAID and demanding changes to federal staffing, have sparked confrontations with other leaders, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio. On one occasion, Trump had to step in to smooth tensions between Musk and government officials, explaining that their disagreements were not meant to be combative.

In another incident, Musk’s demand that federal employees report their weekly activities led to friction with key figures such as Rubio, Tulsi Gabbard, and FBI Director Kash Patel. Despite these tensions, Trump defended Musk, suggesting that certain requests made by Musk were not intended to be combative.

The situation highlights the growing influence of Elon Musk within the US government and the complex nature of his business dealings, especially concerning national security. As President Trump navigates these tensions, questions surrounding conflicts of interest and the role of private business leaders in government affairs are likely to remain at the forefront.