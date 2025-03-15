Did Ibrahim Ali Khan Threaten to Assault a Pakistani Journalist Over ‘Nadaaniyan’ Review?

Mumbai: Ibrahim Ali Khan‘s debut film Nadaaniyan has failed to impress audiences, with the newcomer facing harsh criticism and online trolling for his performance.

Feud with Pakistani Critic Tamur Iqbal

Reports suggest that Ibrahim got into a heated exchange with Pakistani film critic Tamur Iqbal, who had reviewed Nadaaniyan and accused the debutant of undergoing a nose job.

Also Read: Gold Smuggling Case: Actress Ranya Rao Alleges Custodial Assault by DRI Officials

Tamur took to Instagram to share a screenshot of his alleged conversation with Ibrahim.

Alleged Leaked Messages

As per the screenshot, Ibrahim reportedly wrote:

“Tamur… almost like Taimoor… you got my brother’s name. Guess what you don’t got? His face. You ugly piece of trash. Since you can’t keep your words to yourself, don’t bother, they’re irrelevant just like you.”

He further added:

“Ugly goddamn piece of sht… I feel bad for you and your family… and if I see you on the streets one day, I’ll make sure I leave you uglier than you are… you walking piece of scum.”*

Tamur Iqbal’s Reaction

Responding to the alleged messages, Tamur reacted lightheartedly, stating:

“Hahahahaha, see, that’s my man. This is the guy I want to see in the movie. Not that fake Cornetto-mushy, cringy human. But hey, yes, that nose job comment was in bad taste. The rest I totally own up to. Massive fan of your dad—don’t let him down.”

Instagram Block and Film’s Reception

Tamur also shared the screenshot on his Instagram story, captioning it:

“Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan’s outstanding raging response from his verified acc on my Insta story after I mocked his debut movie Nadaaniyan. Good luck to you, dude.”

Following the exchange, reports suggest that Ibrahim has blocked Tamur on Instagram.

‘Nadaaniyan’ Criticism

Premiered on Netflix on March 7, Nadaaniyan, directed by Shauna Gautam and starring Khushi Kapoor in the lead, has been widely criticized for its storyline, dialogues, and performances.