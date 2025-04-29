Digital War Begins? Pakistani Hackers Target Education Department Portal

Jaipur: In a serious breach of cybersecurity, Pakistani cybercriminals have hacked and defaced three Rajasthan government websites, including the official portal of the Education Department, with anti-India propaganda and threats. The attacks were carried out over the span of two days, prompting swift action from state authorities.

Education Minister Takes Action as IT Wing Activated

On Tuesday, Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar took immediate notice of the breach and directed the Information Technology wing of the department to initiate recovery and security enhancement measures. The compromised Education Department website has been temporarily shut down as a precautionary step, while restoration is in progress.

Cybersecurity Agencies Launch Investigation

Following the cyberattacks, cybersecurity agencies have been notified, and a detailed investigation is underway to identify the hacking group responsible and evaluate the scale of the breach. So far, officials have not confirmed any sensitive data leaks, but a comprehensive security audit of all departmental systems is being carried out.

Previous Attacks Targeted DLB and JDA Websites

This incident follows a similar cyberattack on Monday, where Pakistani hackers breached and defaced the websites of the Department of Local Self Government (DLB) and the Jaipur Development Authority (JDA). Both sites displayed pro-Pakistan messages and inflammatory remarks but have since been restored.

Hackers Claim Affiliation with ‘Pakistan Cyber Force’

The attackers, who claimed to be part of the ‘Pakistan Cyber Force‘, posted disturbing messages referencing the recent Pahalgam terror attack, suggesting it was an “inside job.” One of the threats included the message:

“You lit the fire. Now get ready to melt. The next blow will not be bullets, but a digital attack. The tea is excellent. No limits. No warning. No mercy.”

Government Vows to Strengthen Cybersecurity Defenses

Minister Madan Dilawar assured the public that the Education Department website will be restored soon, and emphasized the need for stronger cybersecurity infrastructure. He added that robust digital defense protocols will be introduced to prevent future breaches and secure sensitive public data.

This wave of cyberattacks highlights the growing threat of cyber warfare amid rising geopolitical tensions and underscores the urgency for state governments to bolster their digital security frameworks.