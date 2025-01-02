Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh shares his perspective on ‘Mera Bharat Mahaan’ with PM Modi

One of the most celebrated Punjabi singers at the moment, Diljit Dosanjh started 2025 by meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Glimpses from their recent interaction have taken social media by storm. 

Uma Devi2 January 2025 - 12:54
Diljit Dosanjh shares his perspective on 'Mera Bharat Mahaan' with PM Modi
Diljit Dosanjh shares his perspective on 'Mera Bharat Mahaan' with PM Modi

Mumbai: One of the most celebrated Punjabi singers at the moment, Diljit Dosanjh started 2025 by meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Glimpses from their recent interaction have taken social media by storm. 

DILJEAT Diljit Dosanjh shares his perspective on 'Mera Bharat Mahaan' with PM Modi

The two talked about a variety of topics, one of them being ‘Mera Bharat Mahaan’. In the video Diljit can be heard telling the PM, “We used to read about Mera Bharat Mahaan, but when I travelled across the country I finally understood why we say so.”

Reacting to this, our esteemed Prime Minister said, “In reality, India’s grandeur is its power. India is a vibrant society.”

Also Read: Hema Malini Visits ISKCON Temple in Navi Mumbai Ahead of Its Inauguration by PM Modi

Heaping praise on the singer, the Prime Minister said, “When an Indian youth from the countryside gets fame in the world, it feels nice.” He further added, “Your family has named you Diljit… and you just go on to win over the people.”

121 Diljit Dosanjh shares his perspective on 'Mera Bharat Mahaan' with PM Modi

The clip also has Diljit singing a few lines in Punjabi, remembering Guru Nanak Ji. Enjoying the melodious tunes, PM Modi was seen tapping the table.

The actor and singer also shed light on the magic of Yoga. To this, PM Modi replied, “Those who have experienced Yoga are actually aware of its power.”

PM NARENDRA MODI Diljit Dosanjh shares his perspective on 'Mera Bharat Mahaan' with PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi also dropped a few pictures of the meet on his official X handle (Previously known as Twitter), along with the caption, “A great interaction with Diljit Dosanjh! He’s truly multifaceted, blending talent and tradition. We connected over music, culture and more…’

Furthermore, Diljit treated the fans with a few photos with the PM on X and wrote, “A fantastic start to 2025. A very memorable meeting with PM @narendramodiJi. We talked about a lot of things including music of course.”

On the work front, Diljit recently concluded his “Dil-Luminati India Tour”. The two-month tour came to an end on 31st December 2024 in Ludhiana as he performed at the Punjab Agriculture University.

Tags
Uma Devi2 January 2025 - 12:54

Related Articles

Anushka Sharma bats for book on landmark judgements on women in India’s armed forces

Anushka Sharma bats for book on landmark judgements on women in India’s armed forces

2 January 2025 - 15:04
Pooja Banerjii responds to being blamed for money launderingcase

Pooja Banerjii responds to being blamed for money launderingcase

2 January 2025 - 14:18
Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff Tie the Knot: Wedding Photos

Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff Tie the Knot: Wedding Photos

2 January 2025 - 14:08
Playback Singer Armaan Malik Ties the Knot with Influencer Aashna Shroff: A Dreamy Wedding Celebration

Playback Singer Armaan Malik Ties the Knot with Influencer Aashna Shroff: A Dreamy Wedding Celebration

2 January 2025 - 13:55
Back to top button