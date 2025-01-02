Hema Malini Visits ISKCON Temple in Navi Mumbai Ahead of Its Inauguration by PM Modi

Mumbai: Veteran actress and politician Hema Malini recently visited the upcoming ISKCON temple in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai, which is set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 15, 2025.

The actress shared her visit with her followers on Instagram, posting pictures from the temple premises and expressing her joy in the caption. She highlighted the significance of the temple, dedicated to Radha Madanmohan, which has been under construction for the past 10 years, thanks to the tireless efforts of Surdas Prabhu ji, devotees, and craftsmen.

In her post, Hema Malini wrote, “Something beautiful is coming up in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai. Very close to my heart, ISKCON has built a stunningly lovely temple where the presiding deity is Radha Madanmohan.” She further expressed her fulfillment in offering her pranams at the temple and shared excitement about its grand inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 15, 2025.

Apart from her visit to the ISKCON temple, the actress has also been active in promoting cleanliness initiatives. Recently, Hema Malini participated in a rally in Vrindavan to raise awareness about the “Swachata Abhiyan” (Cleanliness Drive), organized by local leaders. She shared her participation in the rally on Instagram, where she applauded the efforts of the 200 children involved in spreading awareness about hygiene and cleanliness.

On the professional front, Hema Malini continues to serve as the Member of Parliament for the Mathura constituency, having won the seat for the third consecutive time in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Known for her classical dance skills, she has trained in Kuchipudi and Mohiniattam and has been honored with the Padma Shri, India’s fourth-highest civilian award, in 2000.