Director Abhishek Kapoor Reflects on ‘Azaad’ and His Journey with Debutants

Mumbai: Filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor has shared a heartfelt note dedicated to the debutants Rasha Thadani, Aaman Devgn, and his wife Pragya Kapoor, expressing his gratitude and pride in bringing the film ‘Azaad’ to life.

On his Instagram stories, Kapoor shared a collection of pictures from the sets, behind-the-scenes moments, and the shooting process. He wrote, “Sapne hit ya flop nahi hote, saakaar hote hain. The story of #Azaad is one I truly believed in, and it is a dream accomplished to have brought it to life. I would like to wish my young talents @rashathadani and @aamandevgan the very best on their journey ahead.”

Kapoor went on to praise their performances, saying, “They have delivered beyond expectations and the world is their oyster.” He also expressed gratitude to the entire cast and crew for their hard work and dedication to the grand vision of the film.

A Special Tribute to Wife Pragya Kapoor

Kapoor’s message continued with a heartfelt tribute to his wife, Pragya Kapoor, whom he described as his “rock.” He wrote, “And to my rock, my wife, @pragyakapoor_ You’ve been my guiding light and my safe haven throughout this journey. Your patience and encouragement have kept me going, even on the toughest days. I’m so grateful to have you as my partner in every sense.”

He also expressed gratitude to Ronnie Screwvala, the producer of the film, for supporting the project and believing in its vision. “It is thanks to him that dreams have been fulfilled and careers have been launched. He is truly the greatest patron of the arts I know and a pillar of the Indian entertainment industry,” Kapoor said.

Rasha Thadani Reflects on the Journey

Rasha Thadani, daughter of actress Raveena Tandon, also shared her own note filled with gratitude and excitement. She wrote, “What a wild ride it’s been. The best years of my life. I couldn’t be more thankful for all the love I’ve been receiving for Janaki. Thank you to those who watched and loved Azaad. Shooting for this film had been so special and completely irreplaceable.”

She added, “Thank you for all the feedback as well, taking it into account, working on my craft, and will work harder for the next endeavor. Lots of love, Rasha.”