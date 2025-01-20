Trump Celebrates Victory Ahead of Inauguration with Washington Rally

Washington: Thousands of Donald Trump supporters gathered in Washington, D.C., on Sunday for a “Make America Great Again Victory Rally” ahead of his highly anticipated inauguration on Monday. Despite cold and rainy weather, loyal fans queued for hours, many wearing Trump’s signature red jackets and MAGA hats, to attend the indoor rally at Capital One Arena.

Trump’s Visit to Arlington National Cemetery

Trump’s day started with a visit to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, where he paid his respects as a military bugler performed “Taps.” This marked his first major speech in Washington since the controversial January 6, 2021, rally that preceded the storming of the U.S. Capitol.

Capital One Arena Rally and Inaugural Preparations

The event, held at Capital One Arena, was initially scheduled for the afternoon but adjusted to indoor festivities due to weather forecasts predicting bitter cold. The rally came as a precursor to Trump’s inaugural address on Monday, where he will formally take the oath of office for his second term as President of the United States.

Heightened Security and Notable Attendees

Security was heightened in the Capitol area, with large sections of the city fenced off and a significant police presence to ensure safety. The rally was attended by a variety of prominent figures, including Vice President-elect JD Vance, Elon Musk, UFC CEO Dana White, conservative activists, and commentators such as Megyn Kelly. TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew also attended, following Trump’s announcement that he would reverse a federal ban on the app upon taking office.

Trump’s Policy Agenda and Executive Actions

In his speech, Trump emphasized his plans for aggressive policy changes, particularly on U.S. immigration and trade, promising swift action on his first day in office. Incoming National Security Adviser Mike Waltz highlighted that Trump’s executive actions would prioritize border control, deporting criminal aliens, and addressing cartel operations.

Entertainment and Supporter Energy at the Rally

The rally also featured performances by notable entertainers such as Kid Rock, Billy Ray Cyrus, and Lee Greenwood, adding to the festive atmosphere. Trump’s supporters, many chanting “USA! USA!”, made their presence felt in the lead-up to the official inauguration scheduled for noon ET on Monday.

A Pivotal Moment in American Politics

As Trump prepares to assume office for a second term, the event signals his ongoing influence over the Republican Party and his commitment to pushing forward his political agenda. With heightened security measures and significant media attention, the inauguration promises to be a pivotal moment in American politics.