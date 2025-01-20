Trump Promises to End ‘Invasion’ on Day One of Presidency: Major Immigration Crackdown Ahead

President-elect Donald Trump has reaffirmed his commitment to implementing strict immigration policies as he prepares to take office. Speaking at a “Make America Great Again Victory Rally” in Washington on Sunday, Trump made bold promises to tackle what he described as the “invasion” of the United States, a central issue in his presidential campaign.

Trump’s Immigration Commitment and Bold Promises

Trump addressed thousands of supporters at the Capital One Arena, vowing to resolve every crisis the US faces with “historic speed and strength.” In his remarks, he declared, “By the time the sun sets tomorrow, the invasion of our country will have come to a halt,” receiving enthusiastic applause from the crowd. His speech echoed the rhetoric of his earlier campaign events, promising swift action on immigration and other key issues.

Key Policies: Immigration, Deportations, and Executive Orders

On his first day in office, Trump pledged to immediately address immigration, outlining plans for the largest deportation operation in US history, aiming to remove millions of immigrants. He also announced his intention to repeal key executive orders issued by the Biden administration, focusing on immigration and other domestic policies.

Trump’s remarks included a controversial promise to pardon many of the more than 1,500 individuals convicted or charged in connection with the January 6 Capitol riots. He emphasized the need for quick action on both foreign and domestic fronts.

Foreign Policy and National Security

On the global stage, Trump outlined his foreign policy priorities, including a commitment to ending the war in Ukraine, restoring stability in the Middle East, and preventing potential global conflicts. He warned, “You have no idea how close we are” to a broader international crisis.

Domestic Policy: Education and Social Issues

Domestically, Trump vowed to ban critical race theory and transgender policies in schools, block transgender athletes from competing in women’s sports, and take executive action to reshape education and social policies in the United States.

Elon Musk Joins Trump Rally: Focus on America’s Strength

Tech billionaire Elon Musk appeared alongside Trump during the rally, signaling that he would play a role in the new administration. Musk expressed his commitment to helping America remain strong for centuries, pledging to lead major cost-cutting initiatives.

Transparency on Historic Cases: JFK, Robert Kennedy, and MLK

In a final promise, Trump renewed his vow to declassify files related to the assassinations of former President John F. Kennedy, his brother Robert Kennedy, and civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., ensuring greater transparency in these historic cases.

As Trump prepares to assume office, his ambitious agenda signals a transformative approach to governance, with significant implications for both domestic policies and international relations. With a focus on immigration reform, education, and national security, Trump’s presidency promises to be marked by swift actions and sweeping changes.