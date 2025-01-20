Emergency Alert: Cyclone Sean Upgraded to Category 3, Immediate Danger to WA Residents

Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) has issued an emergency warning for the northwest coast of Western Australia (WA) as Tropical Cyclone Sean has been upgraded to a category three storm. The upgrade, announced on Monday morning, comes as the cyclone intensifies, with wind speeds reaching up to 185 km per hour.

Cyclone Sean Threatens Northwest WA: Immediate Action Needed

Residents of towns along the Pilbara Coast, over 1,000 km north of Perth, have been urged to take immediate action to protect themselves and their homes. The Western Australia Department of Fire and Emergency Services (DFES) issued a stern warning: “You are in danger and need to act immediately.”

Authorities are advising residents to shelter indoors in the strongest and safest part of buildings, away from windows and doors. The cyclone is posing an immediate risk to life and property, and local officials are emphasizing the urgency of staying safe.

Heavy Rainfall and Flash Flooding Expected

Tropical Cyclone Sean formed off the Pilbara Coast on Sunday as a category one storm, bringing heavy rainfall and thunderstorms to the region. As it strengthened, the storm has increased the risk of flash flooding, with the Bureau of Meteorology warning that intense local rainfall could cause dangerous flooding.

“People living in areas likely to be affected by this flooding should take measures to protect their property and be prepared to assist their neighbors,” the BoM advised.

Cyclone Expected to Move Away from the Coast

As of Monday afternoon, the BoM predicted that Cyclone Sean would turn southwest, moving away from the coast and into the Indian Ocean later in the day. Despite the expected movement, the storm’s powerful winds and heavy rainfall continue to pose a serious threat to the affected areas.

Residents in Western Australia’s northwest Pilbara Coast should stay tuned for further updates from local authorities and the Bureau of Meteorology. The ongoing storm is a reminder of the severe weather risks that can arise with tropical cyclones in Australia.