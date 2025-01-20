Breaking News: Israel Frees 90 Palestinian Prisoners in High-Stakes Exchange for Hostages

Israel has confirmed the release of 90 Palestinian prisoners as part of a ceasefire agreement with Hamas. This marks a crucial step toward reducing tensions in the ongoing conflict. The Israel Prison Service announced the release, which follows extensive negotiations between Israeli authorities and Hamas.

Transfer of Palestinian Prisoners and Israeli Hostages

On Sunday, Israeli authorities began transferring Palestinian detainees to Ofer Prison in the West Bank to prepare for their release. This move coincided with the efforts of the Red Cross to facilitate the transfer of three Israeli hostages held by Hamas. The three women—Emily Damari, 28, a British-Israeli citizen, Doron Steinbrecher, 30, a veterinary nurse, and Romi Gonen, 23—had been held in captivity for 471 days after being abducted at the Nova music festival in October 2023.

Details of the Ceasefire Agreement

The release of these three hostages represents the first stage of a broader agreement, which includes the release of 33 Israeli hostages and up to 1,650 Palestinian prisoners. The initial group of 90 Palestinian prisoners, primarily women and children from the West Bank and East Jerusalem, underwent medical checks and identification procedures before being handed over to the Red Cross for transfer.

Return of Israeli Hostages to Their Families

In return, Hamas released the three Israeli hostages through the Red Cross, and they were safely delivered to Israeli forces near the Gaza border. The hostages were later reunited with their families in Israel.

Israeli and Hamas Reactions

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised the hostages’ return, stating, “The three went through hell.” IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari expressed gratitude for their safe return but emphasized that Israeli forces remain prepared for any violations of the ceasefire agreement.

Hamas spokesperson Abu Ubaida reaffirmed the group’s commitment to the ceasefire, stressing that it depends on Israel’s adherence to the agreement. The ceasefire aims to halt hostilities after more than 15 months of Israeli airstrikes in Gaza, ushering in a six-week period of calm.

Significance of the Hostage and Prisoner Release

This phased release of hostages and prisoners is viewed as a critical step in easing tensions and could pave the way for future peace talks between the two sides.