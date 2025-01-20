Three Hostages Arrive in Israel Amid Ceasefire with Hamas

Gaza Strip – January 19: The first three hostages released from Gaza have safely arrived in Israel, the Israeli army confirmed today. The release took place just hours after a fragile ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas went into effect. Their emotional reunion with their mothers was captured on camera as the hostages were escorted toward Red Cross vehicles by armed men wearing green Hamas headbands. These guards, part of the Hamas security team, protected the convoy from the large crowd that had gathered to witness the event.

As the three women were taken for medical checks, their well-being was confirmed by US President Joe Biden, who stated they appeared to be in good health. The release of Romi Gonen, 24, Emilie Damari, 28, and Dovoron Steinbrecher, 31, marks a significant moment in the ongoing crisis. The public, eager for peace, had gathered in Tel Aviv’s central square, cheering and watching the event unfold on large screens after months of demanding a ceasefire.

The ceasefire, which began at 11:15 AM local time, represents a crucial step toward resolving the conflict. It paves the way for the release of nearly 100 more hostages taken during the October 7, 2023 attack. In addition to the hostages, the next phase of the ceasefire will involve the release of 90 Palestinian prisoners.