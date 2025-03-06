Who is DJ Daniel? The 13-Year-Old Cancer Survivor Who Became a Secret Service Agent

Devarjaye “DJ” Daniel, a 13-year-old cancer survivor, was sworn in as the youngest-ever honorary U.S. Secret Service agent on Tuesday night (March 4), capturing hearts across the nation. The Texas teenager, known for his unwavering determination to become a police officer despite battling terminal brain and spine cancer, was previously an honorary Birmingham police deputy chief before being honored by President Donald Trump.

At Trump’s direction, Secret Service Director Sean Curran presented DJ with an honorary badge, marking a significant milestone in his inspiring journey. The moment left DJ, who is known for his vibrant personality, momentarily speechless. However, social media erupted with messages of admiration and support, as people across the country expressed how deeply moved they were by his story.

A Special Moment at the Oval Office

Following his swearing-in ceremony, DJ Daniel, along with his family, visited the Oval Office to personally thank President Trump. In a touching exchange, DJ told the President, “There’s one more thing I got for you, a big hug.” The emotional moment, widely shared online, resonated with millions, further cementing DJ’s place as an inspiration to many.

Battling Cancer with Unyielding Determination

DJ’s battle with brain and spine cancer began at the age of six when he was diagnosed with a terminal condition. Despite undergoing 13 brain surgeries, the young warrior refused to let his illness define his dreams. When doctors gave him just five months to live, DJ set an ambitious goal—to be sworn in by 100 police departments across the country.

However, his incredible journey far exceeded expectations. DJ has now been sworn in by more than 871 police departments, even extending his reach internationally, including a recent swearing-in ceremony in Italy.

Despite recently discovering three new tumors in his brain, DJ remains determined to continue his mission. His father, Theodis Daniel, who is raising DJ and his two brothers as a single parent, shared, “It’s a heavy load to carry, but you see he doesn’t care. So, we’re not going to worry. We’re going to keep on pushing.”

A Dream Born from Tragedy

DJ’s dream of becoming a police officer started in 2017 when Hurricane Harvey devastated his family’s home in Texas. Forced to stay in a shelter for weeks, DJ and his brothers would run around collecting food and water for others in need. One day, three police officers brought them pizza, a small gesture that had a profound impact on the young boy.

At a time when his family had lost everything, that act of kindness solidified DJ’s admiration for law enforcement. “Something as small as three officers giving us pizza pretty much put it in the minds of Devarjaye and his brothers to be police officers,” said his father.

Trump’s Recognition and a National Health Initiative

During his speech at Congress, President Trump praised DJ’s resilience and his father’s dedication, saying, “Joining us in the gallery is a young man who truly loves our police; his name is DJ Daniel. He is 13 years old and has always dreamed of becoming a police officer.”

Trump also used the opportunity to highlight a growing health crisis—childhood cancer rates have increased by more than 40% since 1975. He revealed that DJ’s doctors believe his cancer was likely caused by exposure to harmful chemicals at a young age. To combat this issue, Trump announced the creation of the Presidential Commission to Make America Healthy Again, which will be led by Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

A Lasting Legacy

DJ’s journey continues to inspire countless individuals, from police officers to ordinary citizens who have followed his story. His father summed up his son’s fight with powerful words:

“When he leaves in the morning to go to school, it’s no different than your families and loved ones looking at you in your uniform and praying that you come back. I do that every day with him. He’s literally fighting for his life every day, and he’s living like it’s his last day.”

DJ himself echoed this sentiment, urging people to “Pray for kids that have brain cancer.”

Despite his battle, DJ remains steadfast in his mission to inspire others. His journey is a testament to the power of hope, resilience, and the unwavering support of family and community.