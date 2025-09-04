Hyderabad

Domestic Worker Arrested for Jewellery Theft Worth ₹30 Lakh, Police Recover Stolen Assets

During the investigation, police recovered all the jewellery, which had been mortgaged with Om Jewellers and Manappuram Finance Limited.

Mohammed Yousuf 4 September 2025
In a major breakthrough, the Toli Chowki police arrested a domestic worker involved in a high-value jewellery theft case. According to police, 36-year-old Shabiya Begum stole nearly 30 tolas (300 grams) of gold jewellery, valued at around ₹30 lakh, from the house of Mir Shafi Ali Khan on August 20, 2025.

The stolen items included a gold chain, bangles, earrings, other chains, diamonds, and several gold pieces. During the investigation, police recovered all the jewellery, which had been mortgaged with Om Jewellers and Manappuram Finance Limited.

The investigation was carried out under the supervision of ACP Toli Chowki Division Shri Syed Fayyaz and the guidance of DCP South West Zone Shri G. Chandra Mohan. The operation was led by Crime Team head SHO L. Ramesh Naik, Additional Inspector G. Balraj, and Sub-Inspector G. Raghavendra.

The accused has been arrested and remanded to judicial custody. Further investigation is underway.

