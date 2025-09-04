Madhapur My Home Ganesh Laddu Sets Record, Auctioned for ₹51.77 Lakh in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Vinayak Chauthi is being celebrated in a grand manner across the city. Along with the immersion of Ganesh idols, laddu auctions are also being organized at various places. The Madhapur My Home Bhooja Ganesh Laddu holds special significance in the city, with its price breaking records every year. This time too, the Madhapur My Home Bhoja Laddu auction has set a new record.

According to reports, this year the laddu was auctioned for ₹51,77,777, which was acquired by the head of “Ganesh Real Estate,” a resident of Eland village in Khammam district. Last year, this laddu was auctioned for ₹29 lakh.

Meanwhile, the GHMC has made extensive arrangements for Ganesh Maha Visarjan in the city. Forty cranes have been deployed around Hussain Sagar, while 134 static cranes and 269 mobile cranes have been installed across Hyderabad. Focus lights and mobile toilets have also been arranged.

Officials have instructed that idols up to five feet tall should be immersed in baby ponds at Necklace Road and Sanjeeviah Park. Direct immersion in Hussain Sagar will only be permitted on the final day.

To promote eco-friendly practices, GHMC has prepared a total of 73 baby ponds across different zones of the city to prevent plaster of Paris idols from being immersed in lakes. Special staff and security personnel have also been deployed at these sites.