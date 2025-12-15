Watch: Dowry Demand Before Wedding Forces Bride to Call It Off, but Groom Says They Asked ₹50 Lakh — What’s the Truth?

A wedding-related controversy from Bareilly has triggered intense debate across social media platforms. The issue came to light after a bride cancelled her wedding at the last moment, alleging that the groom and his family demanded ₹20 lakh as dowry along with a car.

The bride claimed that the groom humiliated her father and brother in front of wedding guests, prompting her to refuse marriage to someone who, according to her, did not respect her family.

Also Read: Horrific Road Accident in Telangana, Pedestrian Thrown 10 Feet High, Dragged Over 50 Meters After Car Hit: Video

Bride’s Decision Praised as a Brave Stand Against Dowry

Following the viral video, many social media users praised the bride’s decision, calling it a courageous stand against dowry. Several voices described her as a strong and self-respecting woman who chose dignity over compromise.

It is widely acknowledged that women have every right to choose a life partner who respects them and their families, and standing against dowry is considered a positive and necessary step in society.

The groom says the wedding was cancelled due to body shaming. He claims the bride refused to marry him because of his plus-size body. He also alleges that a false dowry case was filed against him and his family, and they are demanding ₹50 lakh and house to withdraw the case. pic.twitter.com/NQJwc4iap1 — Munsif News 24×7 (Website) (@MunsifNewsDesk) December 15, 2025

Groom Releases Video, Denies Dowry Demand

However, the matter did not remain one-sided for long. After the bride’s video gained traction, the groom also released a video, strongly denying all allegations related to dowry or car demands.

The groom stated that neither he nor his family ever asked for dowry, claiming that the accusations were false and misleading.

Allegation of Body Shaming and Wedding Called Off at Last Moment

According to the groom, the real reason behind the wedding cancellation was body shaming. He alleged that the bride refused to marry him due to his plus-size body, backing out just moments before the ceremony.

He further claimed that the bride and her family cancelled the wedding abruptly, and when he and his relatives tried to resolve the issue, they were allegedly assaulted.

Groom Alleges False Dowry Case and Extortion Demand

The groom also alleged that later, a false dowry case was filed against him and his family. He claimed that the bride’s family is now demanding ₹50 lakh and a new house to withdraw the case.

If these allegations are proven, the issue may go beyond dowry harassment and raise serious questions about the misuse of legal provisions.

Dowry Remains a Serious Issue, But Men Also Face Social Pressure

There is no denying that dowry harassment remains a harsh reality, and many women continue to suffer or remain unmarried due to dowry demands. At the same time, it is also true that men face multiple pressures in the marriage process.

Men with lower income, small businesses, or ordinary jobs often struggle to find matches, as expectations for being well-settled, high-earning, or foreign-based continue to dominate marriage decisions.

Call for Fair Investigation Before Judgement

Experts and social commentators stress that every such case must be investigated thoroughly before forming public opinion. Blindly accepting one side without verification can harm innocent lives.

Justice demands that whoever is found guilty—man or woman—must face legal consequences, but only after proper inquiry and evidence-based conclusions.

A Reminder to Choose Truth Over Social Media Trials

This Bareilly wedding dispute serves as a reminder that marriage-related conflicts are complex and should not be reduced to viral narratives. Emotional reactions and social media trials must not replace truth, fairness, and legal investigation.

Follow Munsif24x7 for more updates.