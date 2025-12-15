Horrific Road Accident in Telangana, Pedestrian Thrown 10 Feet High, Dragged Over 50 Meters After Car Hit: Video

A shocking road accident took place near Pothamsettipalle village in Kulcharam mandal when an overspeeding car travelling towards Hyderabad from Medak hit a pedestrian with extreme force. The entire incident was captured on disturbing CCTV footage, highlighting the deadly consequences of reckless driving.

The accident has once again raised serious concerns over overspeeding on highways and rural roads.

Pedestrian Thrown 10 Feet Into the Air, Dragged Over 100 Meters

According to preliminary findings, the impact of the speeding car was so severe that the pedestrian was flung nearly 10 feet into the air after being hit. After crashing to the ground, the victim was dragged for approximately 50 to 60 meters along the road before the vehicle finally came to a halt.

The pedestrian, identified as Sridhar, a native of Karimnagar, suffered fatal injuries and died on the spot.

Car Loses Control, Veers into Agricultural Fields

Following the collision, the driver reportedly lost control of the car, which swerved off the road and plunged into nearby agricultural fields. The condition of the vehicle indicates the high speed at which it was being driven at the time of the accident.

Local residents rushed to the scene, but there was nothing that could be done to save the victim.

Police Register Case, Probe Underway

Police officials reached the spot soon after receiving information and registered a case against the car driver for rash and negligent driving. CCTV footage is being examined as part of the investigation to establish the sequence of events and fix responsibility.

Authorities have reiterated the need for motorists to strictly follow speed limits, especially on routes connecting Medak and Hyderabad.

Overspeeding Continues to Claim Lives

This fatal incident has intensified concerns over the rising number of overspeeding-related deaths in the region. Police have indicated that stricter checks and enforcement drives will be carried out to prevent such tragic accidents in the future.

