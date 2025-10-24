DRSIS Launches Season 4 of Inter-School Sports Competitions with Enthusiasm and Spirit

Hyderabad: The DRS International School campus at Gundla Pochampally, Hyderabad, came alive with energy and excitement as Season 4 of the DRS Inter-School State Level Sports Competitions began with great enthusiasm.

Inaugurating the event, Garv Agarwal, Director of DRS International School and International Skater, emphasized the importance of sports in developing a balanced lifestyle among students. He stated that sports play a crucial role in instilling discipline, focus, and personal growth, while also promoting physical fitness.

“Education may be the foundation of a student’s future, but sports are what build character, confidence, and resilience,” said Mr. Agarwal. He highlighted that participation in sports and games helps improve students’ self-esteem, teamwork, and social skills, preparing them not only for competitions but for life.

This year’s edition has drawn remarkable participation, with 1,248 students from 69 schools across Telangana, including several Government Zilla Parishad (ZP) Schools, showcasing their talent in various sports disciplines.

Mr. Agarwal further shared that DRSIS is committed to nurturing young talent and helping them gain the skills and confidence required to represent the state — and eventually the country — in international arenas. The competitions include a range of sports such as skating, swimming, table tennis, tennis, and karate.

The event was attended by Principal I. Venugopal, Vice Principal Pooja Saxena, Sports Coordinator Dr. M.V. Bharat Kumar, and other dignitaries who encouraged the students and appreciated their dedication.

Season 4 of the DRS Inter-School Sports Competitions aims to promote sportsmanship, inclusivity, and holistic development, reinforcing the school’s mission of fostering both academic excellence and athletic achievement.