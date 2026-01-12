Drunk Driving Accident Near Attapur 143 Pillar: Car Rams Parked Lorry, Two Injured

Hyderabad: A serious road accident was reported in Rajendranagar, Attapur area, near 143 Pillar, after a car travelling at high speed rammed into a parked lorry and overturned late on Sunday. Preliminary information suggests that the car driver and occupants were under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident.

The impact of the collision caused the car to flip on the road, leading to panic among commuters in the area.

Two Persons Injured in High-Speed Collision

According to initial reports:

The car hit a stationary lorry at high speed

at high speed The vehicle overturned after the crash

Two persons sustained injuries in the accident

Local residents immediately alerted the police after witnessing the incident.

Police Rush to Spot, Injured Shifted to Hospital

Upon receiving information, Rajendranagar police reached the accident site and shifted the injured persons to a nearby hospital for treatment. Their condition is said to be stable, though further medical updates are awaited.

Police have begun gathering details related to:

Speeding and rash driving

Possible drunk driving

Circumstances under which the lorry was parked

Drunk Driving Suspected, Investigation Underway

Sources indicated that the car occupants were allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol, which may have led to the loss of control. Police are expected to conduct medical and legal checks as part of the investigation.

Officials said full details will be known after inquiry, and appropriate action will be taken based on the findings.

Police Appeal for Responsible Driving

Police once again urged motorists to:

Avoid drunk driving at all costs

Follow speed limits, especially in city areas

Drive responsibly to prevent accidents and loss of life

The incident highlights the dangers of rash and drunk driving on Hyderabad roads.

Follow MunsifNews24x7 for latest updates.