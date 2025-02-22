Dubai Man Gifts her Wife Extraordinary Presents After Birth of Baby Girl – Video Goes Viral

Abu Dhabi: A Dubai-based husband has set social media abuzz after gifting his wife an extravagant array of luxurious presents to celebrate the birth of their second child.

The grand gesture, captured in a viral video, has left millions of viewers stunned by the sheer opulence of the gifts.

The Viral Moment: A Lavish Celebration

The mother, Malaika Raja, took to Instagram to share a video showcasing the luxurious surprises her husband arranged for her post-delivery. In the video, she unveils the expensive gifts, including a customized pink Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon, a $2 million mansion, high-end designer bags, and exquisite jewelry.

Malaika expressed her joy and gratitude while showing off her extraordinary presents, leaving her followers in awe. The video has quickly gained immense traction online, with millions of views and widespread reactions.

A Breakdown of the Expensive Gifts

Malaika Raja’s husband spared no expense in making this moment memorable. According to her Instagram post, she received:

A customized pink Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon

A $2 million luxurious home

Eight high-end designer handbags worth $100,000

worth $100,000 An $80,000 diamond bracelet

A daily massage allowance of $10,000

A monthly budget of $50,000 for their newborn daughter’s wardrobe

for their newborn daughter’s wardrobe A $200,000 tennis bracelet and $70,000 in gold jewelry for the baby

Did you see this? It's going crazy viral.



So, Malaikah Raja, a Dubai-based social media influencer, has shot a video showing the chain of expensive presents her husband gave her after they welcomed a baby girl.



She captioned the video "An expensive baby girl".#Dubai… pic.twitter.com/J9tFs1IR57 — Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra) February 20, 2025

Social Media Reactions: From Awe to Humor

The video, which has amassed over 15 million views and more than 500,000 likes, has sparked widespread discussion on social media. Netizens have flooded the comments section with a mix of admiration, humor, and disbelief.

One user joked, “After watching this, I think I need $100,000 just for emotional recovery!” while another woman humorously commented, “When I became a mother, my husband only peeled potatoes for me.”

While some users praised the husband’s grand display of love, others debated whether such extravagant spending was necessary or practical. However, there’s no denying that the video has captivated audiences worldwide, sparking conversations about luxury, relationships, and parenting expectations.

Also Read | Rakhi Sawant Summoned by Maharashtra Cyber Police Amid Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy

Luxury Lifestyle in Dubai: A Growing Trend?

Dubai is known for its lavish lifestyle, and this latest viral video further reinforces the city’s reputation for opulence. From luxury cars to multi-million-dollar homes, grand gestures of love and celebration are not uncommon among the city’s elite.

This incident also highlights the rising trend of “luxury parenting”, where parents spare no expense in giving their children the most extravagant lifestyles from birth. Many affluent families in Dubai and around the world are investing heavily in high-end baby fashion, designer accessories, and exclusive privileges for their newborns.

The Power of Viral Content: Social Media’s Role in Showcasing Extravagance

Social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok have become hotspots for showcasing lavish lifestyles, fueling discussions on wealth, privilege, and modern-day gift-giving culture.

Malaika Raja’s video is a prime example of how viral content can shape public perception. In just a short time, her Instagram post has turned into a trending topic, engaging people from all walks of life in conversations about love, luxury, and expectations in modern relationships.