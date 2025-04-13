Dust Storms & Rain Cool Delhi: IMD Forecasts Pleasant Weather on Sunday

New Delhi: A day after the national capital witnessed a sudden weather shift with dust storms followed by rain, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted partly cloudy skies and no heatwave conditions for Sunday.

Saturday saw a maximum temperature of 35.2°C, slightly below the seasonal average by 0.9 degrees, while the minimum temperature stood at 19°C, two notches below normal. Humidity levels ranged between 41% and 78% during the day, contributing to a pleasant atmosphere across the city.

IMD Forecast: Cloudy Skies, Mild Temperatures in Delhi

According to the IMD forecast for Sunday, Delhi residents can expect partly cloudy skies with no extreme heat conditions. The maximum temperature is likely to reach around 37°C, while the minimum will hover near 20°C.

The recent change in weather has provided much-needed respite from rising temperatures, with cleaner air quality and improved outdoor conditions expected throughout the day.

Rain and Thunderstorms Expected in East and Northeast India

Looking beyond Delhi, the IMD has warned of continued rainfall across East and Northeast India, predicting thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds for the next 4–5 days. Residents in these regions are advised to stay updated on local weather alerts.

Northern States Brace for Dust Storms, Gusty Winds

For Sunday, the weather office has also issued warnings for parts of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh, where dust storms and thunderstorms may be accompanied by winds reaching speeds of 40–50 km/h.

Rain, Snowfall Draw Tourists to Himachal Pradesh

Since Friday evening, several areas in Himachal Pradesh have experienced rainfall, while higher-altitude regions like Lahaul and Spiti reported light snowfall, according to the local MeT office.

The ongoing wet spell has attracted a surge in tourist footfall, particularly in Shimla, causing frequent traffic jams as visitors from the plains flocked to the hills in search of cooler temperatures.