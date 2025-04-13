KT Rama Rao Welcomes Supreme Court Verdict on Governors’ Time Limit

Hyderabad: Former Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) has welcomed the Supreme Court’s recent verdict that mandates a time limit for governors to make decisions. Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, KTR expressed happiness over the ruling, stating that it will help curb delays in governance.

KTR Slams BJP and Congress Over Misuse of Governor System

KTR criticized both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress Party for repeated misuse of the governor’s office to obstruct elected governments. He accused both national parties of using the governor system as a political tool to create hurdles in governance across states.

Calls for Similar Guidelines for Assembly Speakers on Defections

In his statement, KTR also highlighted the issue of defection of MLAs and the misuse of constitutional powers by Assembly Speakers. He urged the Supreme Court to set a time frame for decisions in such cases as well, emphasizing the need for swift and fair resolutions to maintain the integrity of the democratic process.

Supreme Court Verdict Seen as Step Towards Strengthening Federal Governance

The Supreme Court’s ruling is being hailed by regional leaders as a significant step toward ensuring timely decision-making and strengthening federal governance in India. KTR’s response reflects growing support for judicial intervention in preserving democratic norms.