Hamas Releases Video of Israeli American Hostage Edan Alexander

Gaza: The Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, released a video on Saturday featuring Israeli American hostage Edan Alexander, who has been held captive in Gaza since October 7, 2023. In the video, Alexander appeared physically and emotionally distressed, questioning, “Why am I here and not at home with my family and friends?”

Background: Edan Alexander’s Abduction

Edan Alexander, who turned 21 in captivity, was born in Tel Aviv and raised in New Jersey, USA. After graduating from high school in 2022, he returned to Israel to enlist in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). He was abducted during the October 7 Hamas attack on southern Israel, which resulted in the kidnapping of 251 hostages.

Emotional Plea and Criticism of Israeli Government

In the newly released footage, Alexander expressed fear for his safety amidst ongoing Israeli military operations in Gaza. He also criticized the Israeli government for not securing his release, adding to the emotional impact of the video.

Israeli Response and Hostage Negotiations

Following the video’s release, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu contacted Alexander’s family, assuring them that the government is making intensive efforts to free all remaining hostages.

The first phase of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas ended on March 1, and progress on the second phase has since stalled.

Status of Hostages and Casualties in Gaza

Of the 251 hostages taken on October 7, 59 remain in captivity, with Israel estimating that 24 are still alive. On March 14, Hamas informed mediators of its willingness to release Edan Alexander and the bodies of four other hostages.

Meanwhile, Israeli airstrikes resumed on March 18, resulting in 1,563 Palestinian deaths and over 4,000 injuries, according to Gaza’s health authorities.