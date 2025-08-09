eAppSys to Grow Hyderabad Workforce to 500+, Expands Global Innovation Centre to Drive Oracle, AI & Emerging Tech-Led Transformation

Hyderabad: “eAppSys expansion reinforces Hyderabad’s position as a premier destination for global technology and innovation,” said D Sridhar Babu, Minister for IT, E&C, Industry and Commerce, Legislative Affairs, Government of Telangana, While inaugurating eAppSys’s newly expanded Global Innovation Centre in Hyderabad. “

Service-based companies are easier to run, product-based companies face greater challenges. Praising Hyderabad’s growing recognition as a tech hub, he stated that the government is committed to keeping Telangana at the top in software product exports.

He urged companies to work with the goal of achieving unicorn status. Referring to the rapid impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI) on technology and governance, he announced plans to set up an AI University to offer online and offline courses for students and professionals. He noted that while there were only three unicorns earlier, Hyderabad now has 30–40. He expressed hope that the new office, which currently has a 400-seat capacity, would expand four to six times in the future, bringing further recognition to the state and the city.”

The UK-headquartered global Oracle partner and IT services provider has announced plans to grow its Hyderabad workforce from 200 professionals today to over 500 within the next two years. The expansion adds a state-of-the-art, 400-seat capacity facility to its existing Global Delivery Centre, further positioning Hyderabad as a strategic hub for Oracle Cloud, ERP, AI, and enterprise transformation services.

Equipped with collaborative innovation pods, secure delivery zones, and hybrid work infrastructure, the new centre enhances eAppSys ability to deliver high-quality, scalable, and future-ready solutions to clients across APAC, EMEA, and North America.

“This Innovation Centre marks a major milestone in our journey. It positions us to not only support our global clients more effectively but also to lead transformation in emerging technologies,” said Mr. Praveen Reddy Baddam, Chairman, eAppSys.

Driving Job Creation and Skills Growth:

The new centre will generate hundreds of high-skilled jobs, including Oracle Cloud/ERP consultants, AI/ML engineers, solution architects, and product development specialists. eAppSys is also investing in upskilling programs to develop local talent and strengthen the region’s technology ecosystem.

“This investment is not just about scale—it’s about delivering high-quality, agile, and impactful solutions. We are building a future-ready team that thinks globally and executes locally,” said Ms. Sujani Reddy Baddam, Director & COO, eAppSys.

Global Growth Strategy:

With operations spanning the UK, US, Europe, Middle East, and APAC, eAppSys is scaling to meet increasing enterprise demand for:

Oracle Cloud & ERP modernization

AI-driven insights and automation

Data analytics and intelligent insights

Agile digital transformation programs

The leadership team, which includes former senior executives from Oracle Corporation, brings decades of expertise in implementing and innovating on Oracle’s most advanced technologies.

“Growth for us is about purposeful innovation, regional diversity, and delivering measurable customer impact,” said Mr. Udaya Bhaskar Gamini, Chief Growth Officer, eAppSys.

Why Hyderabad?

Hyderabad’s skilled workforce, robust infrastructure, pro-digital government policies, and vibrant academic and startup ecosystem make it the ideal APAC innovation hub for eAppSys.

About eAppSys

Headquartered in the UK, eAppSys is a global Oracle partner specializing in cloud transformation, ERP, AI, and enterprise automation. The company enables governments and enterprises to modernize and operate smarter using Oracle’s powerful technology ecosystem.