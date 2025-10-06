India

EB-5 Investor Visa Remains Fastest Route for Indians to Secure U.S. Green Card, Say Experts

Amidst growing confusion and anxiety over US immigration rules, the EB-5 Investor Visa program continues to be the fastest route for Indian nationals to obtain a U.S. Green Card, say immigration experts.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf6 October 2025 - 22:30
EB-5 Investor Visa Remains Fastest Route for Indians to Secure U.S. Green Card, Say Experts
EB-5 Investor Visa Remains Fastest Route for Indians to Secure U.S. Green Card, Say Experts

Join WhatsApp

Folow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Follow Instagram

Hyderabad: Amidst growing confusion and anxiety over US immigration rules, the EB-5 Investor Visa program continues to be the fastest route for Indian nationals to obtain a U.S. Green Card, say immigration experts.

The USA EB-5 Investor Visa Program Overview was organized on Monday at the Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) by New York Immigration Fund, a New York City-based Regional Centre.

Talking to newsmen, Ilya Fishkin, Esq., Immigration Attorney, emphasized that, given the long backlogs in other visa categories, EB-5 provides a self-sponsored, quicker pathway to permanent residency. Investors, however, must carefully assess regional centres and projects, examining factors such as documented track records, lawsuits, failed projects, capital return history, and reliance on EB-5 funds for project completion.

Also Read: Kerala Bars Medicines for Children Under 12 Without Doctor’s Prescription

The key advantages of EB-5 are: Self-sponsored, requiring no employer support; and Greater control compared to employment-based visas (EB-2, EB-3), which often require a job offer.

With U.S. President Donald Trump tightening visa regulations, more Indians are opting for the government-backed “Invest in the US and Get a Green Card” scheme, officially known as the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program. The program allows foreign nationals willing to invest in the U.S. to secure permanent residency for themselves and their families.

 Subba Raju Pericherla and  Sampann Malhotra, partners at EB-5 Immigration Services, noted that securing U.S. permanent residency has become increasingly challenging, making the EB-5 program a reliable alternative for qualified investors. The team is currently in Hyderabad creating awareness among industry bodies and prospective investors. They will also visit Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada to engage with investor groups and promote the program further.

Tags
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf6 October 2025 - 22:30
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
Back to top button