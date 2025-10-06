EB-5 Investor Visa Remains Fastest Route for Indians to Secure U.S. Green Card, Say Experts

Hyderabad: Amidst growing confusion and anxiety over US immigration rules, the EB-5 Investor Visa program continues to be the fastest route for Indian nationals to obtain a U.S. Green Card, say immigration experts.

The USA EB-5 Investor Visa Program Overview was organized on Monday at the Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) by New York Immigration Fund, a New York City-based Regional Centre.

Talking to newsmen, Ilya Fishkin, Esq., Immigration Attorney, emphasized that, given the long backlogs in other visa categories, EB-5 provides a self-sponsored, quicker pathway to permanent residency. Investors, however, must carefully assess regional centres and projects, examining factors such as documented track records, lawsuits, failed projects, capital return history, and reliance on EB-5 funds for project completion.

The key advantages of EB-5 are: Self-sponsored, requiring no employer support; and Greater control compared to employment-based visas (EB-2, EB-3), which often require a job offer.

With U.S. President Donald Trump tightening visa regulations, more Indians are opting for the government-backed “Invest in the US and Get a Green Card” scheme, officially known as the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program. The program allows foreign nationals willing to invest in the U.S. to secure permanent residency for themselves and their families.

Subba Raju Pericherla and Sampann Malhotra, partners at EB-5 Immigration Services, noted that securing U.S. permanent residency has become increasingly challenging, making the EB-5 program a reliable alternative for qualified investors. The team is currently in Hyderabad creating awareness among industry bodies and prospective investors. They will also visit Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada to engage with investor groups and promote the program further.