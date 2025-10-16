ECI to enforce TN Seshan’s 1994 guidelines on Burqa-clad women in Bihar polls

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday affirmed that it is strictly enforcing the landmark decisions introduced by former CEC T.N. Seshan in 1994 regarding ‘Pardanasheen’ (Burqa-clad) women voters during the next month’s Bihar assembly elections.

Referring to the ECI order dated 1994 with the subject line – “General elections to State Legislative Assemblies-1994-Special facilities in polling stations for women electors”, the commission highlighted that the poll panel is “implementing Ex CEC TN Seshan decisions of 1994 on Pardanasheens in Bihar.”

The term ‘Pardanasheen’ refers to women who, due to cultural conventions, do not appear before male officials or the public spaces without veils.

In 1994, T.N. Seshan issued specific guidelines directing polling officials to make arrangements that respect such sensitivities while ensuring these women are able to cast their votes without intimidation or identity challenges.

According to the 1994 order issued by the former CEC, “Chief Electoral Officer, District Election Officer, Returning Officer, Assistant Returning Officer, and Presiding Officer are responsible for ensuring special arrangements are made for women electors to exercise their franchise in the presence of Lady staff.”

“Where the number of female electors is significant (say, 50 per cent or above) and the system of Burqa or purdah is observed as a social custom, at least one Polling Officer must be a lady Polling Officer in each such polling station,” it noted.

It further added that, “If women officials are not available in the required number, the Returning Officer or Presiding Officer has the authority under Rule 34(2) to appoint ‘any woman to serve as an attendant’ at the polling station.”

Ahead of the Bihar elections scheduled for next month, the assertion by the Election Commission reflects the poll panel’s commitment to ensure the value of every voter, irrespective of gender.

With Bihar witnessing a two-phase voting schedule, the Election Commission’s renewed emphasis on inclusive polling arrangements is expected to significantly boost female voter turnout, especially in rural and conservative regions.