ED Books 29 Celebrities in Telugu States for Endorsing Betting Apps

Hyderabad: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has booked 29 celebrities, including actors, influencers, and YouTubers from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, for allegedly promoting illegal betting apps.

ECIR Filed Under Public Gambling and PMLA Acts

The ED has registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) based on five FIRs filed in various police stations across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The endorsements are also said to violate the Public Gambling Act, 1867.

Big Names in Telugu Film Industry Under Scrutiny

Among those booked are prominent film actors:

Vijay Deverakonda

Rana Daggubati

Prakash Raj

Nidhi Agarwal

Pranitha Subhash

Manchu Lakshmi

Ananya Nagella

TV Stars and Influencers Also Named

The ED has also listed several TV actors, hosts, and social media influencers, including:

Sreemukhi

Shyamala

Varshini Sounderajan

Vasanthi Krishnan

Shoba Shetty

Amrutha Chowdary

Nayani Pavani

Neha Pathan

Pandu, Padhmavathi, Harsha Sai, and Bayya Sunny Yadav

Betting Platforms Under the Scanner

The ED is investigating the promotion of platforms such as:

Junglee Rummy

A23

JeetWin

Parimatch

Lotus365

Authorities suspect that paid endorsements may have led to money laundering through these online betting apps.

Previous Police Action in Hyderabad and Cyberabad

Most of the celebrities had earlier been booked by Hyderabad and Cyberabad Police. FIRs were filed at Panjagutta, Miyapur, Cyberabad, Suryapet, and Visakhapatnam police stations.

In March 2025, a major case was registered at Miyapur Police Station against six actors and 19 influencers, based on a complaint filed by Phanidra Sharma, a local resident. He alleged that the promotion of betting apps by celebrities encouraged addictive and risky financial behavior, causing widespread financial and social harm.

Celebrities Respond to Allegations

Some of the accused celebrities have issued clarifications:

Vijay Deverakonda and Rana Daggubati claimed they only endorsed skill-based gaming apps that were legally permitted.

and claimed they only endorsed that were legally permitted. Prakash Raj clarified he had not renewed a past contract in 2017 after realizing the association was inappropriate.

Legal Charges and Applicable Acts

The ECIR has been filed under multiple legal sections:

BNS Sections 318(4), 112 r/w 49

Telangana Gaming Act Sections 3, 3(A), 4

IT Act Sections 66D (2000 and 2008 amendments)