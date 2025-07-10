Telangana

ED Books 29 Celebrities in Telugu States for Endorsing Betting Apps

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has booked 29 celebrities, including actors, influencers, and YouTubers from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, for allegedly promoting illegal betting apps.

Fouzia Farhana10 July 2025 - 11:55
ED Books 29 Celebrities in Telugu States for Endorsing Betting Apps
ED Books 29 Celebrities in Telugu States for Endorsing Betting Apps

Join WhatsApp

Folow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Follow Instagram

Hyderabad: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has booked 29 celebrities, including actors, influencers, and YouTubers from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, for allegedly promoting illegal betting apps.

ECIR Filed Under Public Gambling and PMLA Acts

The ED has registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) based on five FIRs filed in various police stations across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The endorsements are also said to violate the Public Gambling Act, 1867.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Big Names in Telugu Film Industry Under Scrutiny

Among those booked are prominent film actors:

  • Vijay Deverakonda
  • Rana Daggubati
  • Prakash Raj
  • Nidhi Agarwal
  • Pranitha Subhash
  • Manchu Lakshmi
  • Ananya Nagella

TV Stars and Influencers Also Named

The ED has also listed several TV actors, hosts, and social media influencers, including:

  • Sreemukhi
  • Shyamala
  • Varshini Sounderajan
  • Vasanthi Krishnan
  • Shoba Shetty
  • Amrutha Chowdary
  • Nayani Pavani
  • Neha Pathan
  • Pandu, Padhmavathi, Harsha Sai, and Bayya Sunny Yadav

Betting Platforms Under the Scanner

The ED is investigating the promotion of platforms such as:

  • Junglee Rummy
  • A23
  • JeetWin
  • Parimatch
  • Lotus365

Authorities suspect that paid endorsements may have led to money laundering through these online betting apps.

Also Read: Telangana High Court Directs Inclusion of MJCET in EAPCET 2025 Counselling

Previous Police Action in Hyderabad and Cyberabad

Most of the celebrities had earlier been booked by Hyderabad and Cyberabad Police. FIRs were filed at Panjagutta, Miyapur, Cyberabad, Suryapet, and Visakhapatnam police stations.

In March 2025, a major case was registered at Miyapur Police Station against six actors and 19 influencers, based on a complaint filed by Phanidra Sharma, a local resident. He alleged that the promotion of betting apps by celebrities encouraged addictive and risky financial behavior, causing widespread financial and social harm.

Celebrities Respond to Allegations

Some of the accused celebrities have issued clarifications:

  • Vijay Deverakonda and Rana Daggubati claimed they only endorsed skill-based gaming apps that were legally permitted.
  • Prakash Raj clarified he had not renewed a past contract in 2017 after realizing the association was inappropriate.

The ECIR has been filed under multiple legal sections:

  • BNS Sections 318(4), 112 r/w 49
  • Telangana Gaming Act Sections 3, 3(A), 4
  • IT Act Sections 66D (2000 and 2008 amendments)

Source
IANS
Tags
Fouzia Farhana10 July 2025 - 11:55
Back to top button