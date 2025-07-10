ED Books 29 Celebrities in Telugu States for Endorsing Betting Apps
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has booked 29 celebrities, including actors, influencers, and YouTubers from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, for allegedly promoting illegal betting apps.
ECIR Filed Under Public Gambling and PMLA Acts
The ED has registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) based on five FIRs filed in various police stations across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The endorsements are also said to violate the Public Gambling Act, 1867.
Big Names in Telugu Film Industry Under Scrutiny
Among those booked are prominent film actors:
- Vijay Deverakonda
- Rana Daggubati
- Prakash Raj
- Nidhi Agarwal
- Pranitha Subhash
- Manchu Lakshmi
- Ananya Nagella
TV Stars and Influencers Also Named
The ED has also listed several TV actors, hosts, and social media influencers, including:
- Sreemukhi
- Shyamala
- Varshini Sounderajan
- Vasanthi Krishnan
- Shoba Shetty
- Amrutha Chowdary
- Nayani Pavani
- Neha Pathan
- Pandu, Padhmavathi, Harsha Sai, and Bayya Sunny Yadav
Betting Platforms Under the Scanner
The ED is investigating the promotion of platforms such as:
- Junglee Rummy
- A23
- JeetWin
- Parimatch
- Lotus365
Authorities suspect that paid endorsements may have led to money laundering through these online betting apps.
Previous Police Action in Hyderabad and Cyberabad
Most of the celebrities had earlier been booked by Hyderabad and Cyberabad Police. FIRs were filed at Panjagutta, Miyapur, Cyberabad, Suryapet, and Visakhapatnam police stations.
In March 2025, a major case was registered at Miyapur Police Station against six actors and 19 influencers, based on a complaint filed by Phanidra Sharma, a local resident. He alleged that the promotion of betting apps by celebrities encouraged addictive and risky financial behavior, causing widespread financial and social harm.
Celebrities Respond to Allegations
Some of the accused celebrities have issued clarifications:
- Vijay Deverakonda and Rana Daggubati claimed they only endorsed skill-based gaming apps that were legally permitted.
- Prakash Raj clarified he had not renewed a past contract in 2017 after realizing the association was inappropriate.
Legal Charges and Applicable Acts
The ECIR has been filed under multiple legal sections:
- BNS Sections 318(4), 112 r/w 49
- Telangana Gaming Act Sections 3, 3(A), 4
- IT Act Sections 66D (2000 and 2008 amendments)