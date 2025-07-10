Telangana High Court Directs Inclusion of MJCET in EAPCET 2025 Counselling

Hyderabad: In a major relief for engineering aspirants across Telangana, the Telangana High Court has ordered the state government to include Muffakham Jah College of Engineering and Technology (MJCET) in the ongoing EAPCET 2025 counselling process for Bachelor of Engineering (BE) admissions.

High Court Bench Issues Key Direction

The order was passed by a division bench comprising Hon’ble Chief Justice Sujoy Paul and Hon’ble Justice Renuka Yara, following concerns raised about the exclusion of MJCET from the official counselling list. The court directed the government to take immediate steps to reinstate the college in the admission process for the current academic year.

Relief for Thousands of Engineering Aspirants

This decision has brought a wave of relief to thousands of students and parents, many of whom view MJCET as a top-tier institution for engineering education in the state. Established in 1980 and affiliated with Osmania University, MJCET has earned a reputation for academic excellence and cutting-edge technical training.

MJCET: A Legacy of Engineering Excellence

MJCET offers a wide range of BE programs including:

Computer Science Engineering (CSE)

CSE – Artificial Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning (AI & ML)

Artificial Intelligence & Data Science (AI & DS)

Electronics & Communication Engineering (ECE)

Civil Engineering

Mechanical Engineering

In addition to undergraduate courses, MJCET also offers Master of Engineering (ME) programs in select disciplines.

Accreditation and Recognition

The college is accredited by NAAC with an A+ grade and holds NBA accreditation for several departments, further cementing its reputation as a premier engineering institution. MJCET continues to uphold high academic standards, focusing on quality education, research, and technical innovation.

Importance for Telangana’s Technical Education Landscape

MJCET’s reinstatement in the EAPCET 2025 counselling not only benefits students but also reflects the significance of maintaining transparency and fairness in the admission process for engineering colleges in Telangana.