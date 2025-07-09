Dead Lizard Found in Samosa: Telangana Girl Critical, Shop Owner Flees
Dead Lizard Found in Samosa leaves a Telangana girl in critical condition. Shop owner flees amid food safety outrage. Demands grow for urgent hygiene reforms.
Ranga Reddy, Telangana – A young girl is fighting for her life after consuming a samosa containing a dead lizard at a sweet shop in Telangana’s Moinabad Mandal. The shop owner immediately fled and locked the establishment following the incident, sparking public outrage over food safety failures.
Table of Contents
Key Details of Dead Lizard Found in Samosa
- Location: Tolu Katta Gate sweet shop in Ranga Reddy district.
- Victim: A minor girl hospitalized in critical condition after severe vomiting.
- Discovery: The lizard was found when a second samosa was broken open after purchase.
- Response: Locals rushed the girl to a nearby hospital; shop owner absconded.
Eyewitnesses Reveal History of Negligence
Residents reported long-standing hygiene issues at the shop:
- Foul odors and use of stale potatoes in food preparation.
- Multiple prior complaints ignored by local authorities.
- “This shop was a ticking time bomb. They’re enemies of public health,” stated a local resident.
Public Demands Immediate Action
Outraged citizens are calling for:
- Legal action against the shop owner.
- Immediate inspections of all food outlets by the Food Safety Department.
- License cancellations for businesses selling substandard products.
Official Silence Fuels Anger
Despite viral video evidence and public pressure, neither local administrators nor food safety authorities have issued statements. Health officials confirm the girl remains under critical observation.
Food Safety Crisis in Telangana
This incident highlights systemic gaps in Telangana’s food regulation:
- Recent data shows 32% of food samples failed safety tests in 2024 (State Food Lab reports).
- Expert demand: Unannounced inspections and stricter penalties for violations.
Authorities Under Pressure
The Telangana Commissioner of Food Safety faces mounting calls to:
- Investigate corruption in inspection processes.
- Deploy rapid-response teams across high-risk districts.
- Establish public complaint portals for real-time reporting.