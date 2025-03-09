ED Concludes Raids at TASMAC Headquarters in Chennai, Seizes Cash and Documents

Chennai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has completed its extensive raids at the headquarters of the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) and other premises connected to individuals associated with Minister V. Senthil Balaji.

The raids, which began on Thursday, were conducted in multiple locations across Tamil Nadu, including Chennai and Senthil Balaji’s hometown of Karur, in connection with an alleged liquor purchase scam.

Key Findings and Seizures During the Raids

According to sources within TASMAC, the ED seized crucial documents and cash during the operation. These materials are now under examination to determine the next steps in the investigation. The ED carried out searches at more than 25 locations, including the residences of Senthil Balaji’s close associates in Karur.

Locations Targeted by the ED

The raids were primarily focused on financial irregularities within TASMAC, the state-run corporation that holds a monopoly on the liquor trade in Tamil Nadu. Investigators searched the TASMAC headquarters in the Thalamuthu Natarajan Building in Egmore, as well as the offices of major liquor contractors in Chennai.

Among the key locations searched were:

The headquarters of SNJ Distilleries on Greams Road, Thousand Lights

The offices of Akkadu Distillers in T. Nagar

The residence of an MGM liquor contractor on Radha Krishnan Salai

Shiva Distillery in Narasimhanaickenpalayam, Coimbatore

In Karur, a team of 20 ED officials arrived in five vehicles to conduct searches at multiple locations, including:

The residence of Mani, owner of Kongu Mess, in Rayanur

The home of Sakthivel, owner of Sakthi Mess, in Gothai Nagar, Athur Branch Road

The premises of MCS Sankar, a PWD contractor

These individuals are closely associated with Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji.

Alleged Financial Irregularities Linked to Minister Senthil Balaji

The ED’s action follows the arrest of Minister Senthil Balaji on June 14, 2023, in connection with a money laundering case involving an alleged cash-for-jobs scam during his tenure as Transport Minister in the AIADMK government. After his arrest, Balaji switched allegiance to the DMK and was appointed Minister for Electricity and Prohibition.

On August 12, 2023, the ED filed a 3,000-page charge sheet against Balaji, accusing him of abusing his official position for financial gain. The agency alleged that Balaji orchestrated the scam in collusion with his brother, R. V. Ashok Kumar, personal aides, and officials from the Transport Department.

Money Laundering Allegations and Rejection of Bail

Despite Balaji’s denials, investigations revealed that his aides, Shanmugam and Karthikeyan, were acting under his direct instructions. The ED also claimed that the scam involved laundering illicit funds through cash deposits and third-party associates, integrating them into the formal economy.

Balaji’s bail pleas have been repeatedly rejected by lower courts and the High Court. However, after spending more than a year in jail, the Supreme Court of India granted him bail on September 26, 2024.

The ED’s ongoing investigation into the liquor purchase scam and related financial irregularities continues as it examines the seized materials and gathers further evidence.