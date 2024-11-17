Eight Arrested for Manufacturing and Selling Fake Ginger-Garlic Paste in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a major crackdown, the Commissioner’s Task Force, along with the North Zone Police, raided a warehouse in Bowenpally, Hyderabad, and arrested eight individuals involved in the illegal production and sale of counterfeit ginger-garlic paste. The authorities seized large quantities of unhygienic and adulterated paste, along with other substandard materials, worth approximately ₹4.5 lakh.

The operation targeted an illegal unit in Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Old Bowenpally, where the accused were found manufacturing fake ginger-garlic paste using unhygienic practices and selling it to various vendors. The paste, which was intended for use in kitchens and food preparation, was found to be mixed with harmful chemicals and other artificial additives.

Illegal Operation Exposed

The Task Force and police teams, acting on a tip-off, launched the raid on the illegal production unit, where they found that the accused had been producing and packaging large quantities of substandard ginger-garlic paste. The paste was being sold in the local markets, posing a serious health risk to consumers.

The accused used artificial colorants and preservatives to create the counterfeit paste, making it appear fresh and genuine, while the actual quality was far from acceptable standards. The materials seized during the raid included adulterated ginger-garlic paste, packaging materials, and other chemicals that were being used in the production process.

Health Hazard and Public Safety

The discovery has raised concerns about public health, as consuming such adulterated products can lead to food poisoning, allergies, and long-term health issues. Authorities have urged the public to be cautious when purchasing packaged food products and to ensure they are from trusted and certified sources.

The Arrests

The eight individuals arrested during the raid are reportedly part of a larger network involved in the illegal manufacturing and distribution of counterfeit food products across Hyderabad. They have been charged with violating food safety regulations, adulteration, and selling goods that pose a risk to public health.

Authorities Crack Down on Food Adulteration

The authorities have stressed the need for vigilance and have promised further investigations into the illegal food processing units operating in the region. The Task Force Commissioner has warned that strict actions will be taken against those involved in food adulteration and manufacturing counterfeit products that endanger the health of consumers.

Conclusion

This successful operation by the Task Force and the police highlights the ongoing efforts to clamp down on illegal and unsafe food practices in Hyderabad. With increasing concerns over food safety, authorities are urging consumers to remain alert and report any suspicious activities related to adulterated food products.