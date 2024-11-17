Hyderabad

Child Kidnapped at Secunderabad Railway Station, Rescued After Being Abandoned in Boyaguda

In a shocking incident at Secunderabad Railway Station, a five-year-old boy was kidnapped by an unknown individual, only to be later abandoned in Boyaguda. The child was eventually rescued safely and returned to his father, thanks to the quick response of the railway police.

Fouzia Farhana17 November 2024 - 19:04
Child Kidnapped at Secunderabad Railway Station, Rescued After Being Abandoned in Boyaguda
Child Kidnapped at Secunderabad Railway Station, Rescued After Being Abandoned in Boyaguda

Secunderabad: In a shocking incident at Secunderabad Railway Station, a five-year-old boy was kidnapped by an unknown individual, only to be later abandoned in Boyaguda. The child was eventually rescued safely and returned to his father, thanks to the quick response of the railway police.

The incident unfolded when Anil Kumar, a resident of Nizamabad, traveled with his young son to Secunderabad Railway Station after a trip. They had stayed overnight at the station due to their late arrival. The following morning, when Anil woke up, he discovered that his son was missing. Panicked and desperate, he immediately reported the matter to the Secunderabad Railway Police.

Also Read: Telangana Government Removes ‘Baahubali’ Main Entrance Gates at Secretariat

Railway Police Act Swiftly, CCTV Footage Reveals Kidnapper’s Movements

The railway police, acting quickly, began a search operation by reviewing the CCTV footage from the station. They were able to identify a man seen carrying the child away from the station. Upon further investigation, the police traced the kidnapper’s movements, which led them to Boyaguda, a locality near Secunderabad, where the child had been abandoned.

Safe Recovery and Reunion with Father

Thanks to the timely intervention of the railway police, the five-year-old was found in Boyaguda, unharmed but visibly distressed. He was safely brought back to Secunderabad Railway Station and reunited with his father. The police have launched an investigation to identify and apprehend the suspect responsible for the kidnapping.

This incident highlights the importance of vigilance and the role of railway police in ensuring the safety and security of passengers, especially young children. The railway authorities have assured the public that steps will be taken to increase security and prevent such incidents in the future.

Police Appeal for Public Cooperation

The railway police have requested anyone with information regarding the kidnapper to come forward and assist in the investigation. They have also urged passengers to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activity to ensure the safety of everyone traveling through railway stations.

Conclusion

The kidnapping incident at Secunderabad Railway Station, though unsettling, ended positively with the swift actions of the railway police and the safe return of the child. This case serves as a reminder of the constant need for security measures in public places and the importance of cooperation between law enforcement and the public to prevent such crimes.

Tags
Fouzia Farhana17 November 2024 - 19:04

Related Articles

Kalapathar Police Crack Burglary Case, Arrest AC Technician for Rs 1.4 Lakh Theft

Kalapathar Police Crack Burglary Case, Arrest AC Technician for Rs 1.4 Lakh Theft

17 November 2024 - 19:57
Eight Arrested for Manufacturing and Selling Fake Ginger-Garlic Paste in Hyderabad

Eight Arrested for Manufacturing and Selling Fake Ginger-Garlic Paste in Hyderabad

17 November 2024 - 19:41
Jamaat-e-Islami Hind’s Three-Day National Meet Concludes: Reaffirms Commitment to Ending Injustice and Exploitation in the Country

Jamaat-e-Islami Hind’s Three-Day National Meet Concludes: Reaffirms Commitment to Ending Injustice and Exploitation in the Country

17 November 2024 - 19:31
Diljit Dosanjh Modifies Lyrics at Hyderabad Concert Following Telangana Government's Notice

Diljit Dosanjh Modifies Lyrics at Hyderabad Concert Following Telangana Government’s Notice

17 November 2024 - 18:42
Back to top button