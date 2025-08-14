Hyderabad Rain: Eight Crest Gates of Himayat Sagar Opened as Heavy Inflows Continue

Hyderabad: Incessant rains have led to a sharp increase in the inflow of water into major reservoirs in Hyderabad. In view of the heavy flow of water into Himayat Sagar, the Hyderabad Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) today raised eight crest gates by three feet and released water towards low-lying areas.

Meanwhile, the water level in Osman Sagar (Gandipet) is also rising rapidly, with the reservoir close to full capacity. Irrigation department officials said that if the rains continue, the gates of Osman Sagar could also be opened at any time.

Officials have advised residents of low-lying areas to remain alert and take precautionary measures. According to the Meteorological Department, more rains are likely in the coming days, in view of which the concerned departments are taking emergency measures to prevent any loss of life or property.