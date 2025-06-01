Morning Horror in Mehdipatnam: Elderly Woman’s Gold Chain Snatched During Walk
Hyderabad: An unidentified miscreant snatched a gold chain from an elderly woman during her morning walk in the Mehdipatnam area on Sunday. The incident occurred around 7 AM and has raised fresh concerns about public safety in residential neighborhoods.
Chain Snatcher Escapes on Two-Wheeler
According to police reports, the victim, identified as 70-year-old Chandrakala, was on her routine morning walk when the attacker, wearing a helmet and riding a two-wheeler, approached her. Spotting that the area was deserted, the miscreant attempted to snatch her gold chain.
Despite Chandrakala’s resistance, the chain-snatcher managed to pull off a 1.5 tola (approximately 15 grams) gold chain and fled the scene.
Case Registered, Investigation Underway
Mehdipatnam police have registered a case and begun an investigation. They are examining CCTV footage from the area to identify the accused and track down the getaway vehicle.
Officials have also urged the public, particularly senior citizens, to avoid carrying valuables during solitary walks and to stay in well-populated areas.