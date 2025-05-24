Electric Buses for Hyderabad: Is the City Ready for a Major Clean Transport Makeover?

Hyderabad: In a major boost to sustainable urban transport, the central government has sanctioned 2,000 electric buses for Hyderabad as part of the Prime Minister’s e-Drive scheme. This allocation aims to modernize the city’s public transportation system and significantly reduce air pollution.

Telangana Transport Minister Welcomes Electric Bus Allocation

Telangana Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar warmly welcomed the announcement, calling it a key step towards cleaner and greener public transit. He emphasized that this move aligns with the state’s commitment to adopting eco-friendly technologies.

High-Level Review Meeting Finalizes Bus Allocations for Major Cities

The electric bus allotments were finalized during a high-level meeting chaired by Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, HD Kumaraswamy. Besides Hyderabad, other cities receiving substantial allocations include Bengaluru with 4,500 buses, Delhi 2,800, Ahmedabad 1,000, and Surat 600.

Telangana Pushes for Full Quota of 2,800 Electric Buses

Minister Ponnam Prabhakar highlighted Telangana’s ambitious goal of operating 2,800 electric buses within Hyderabad’s Outer Ring Road (ORR). While appreciating the Centre’s support for 2,000 buses, he urged approval of the remaining 800 buses to meet the city’s full requirement. This request was earlier made by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and senior ministers in discussions with the Union government.

Telangana’s Comprehensive Electric Vehicle Policy Supports EV Adoption

Telangana has already implemented a progressive Electric Vehicle (EV) policy, offering a 100% tax exemption on EVs to promote adoption and reduce carbon emissions. The deployment of electric buses is a vital part of the state’s green public transportation initiative.

National PM e-Drive Scheme Aims to Deploy Over 14,000 Electric Buses Across India

The PM e-Drive Scheme, with a financial outlay of Rs 10,900 crore, plans to deploy 14,028 electric buses nationwide by March 2026. This ambitious plan focuses on transitioning India’s urban transport systems to cleaner, emission-free mobility options while creating a strong ecosystem for electric vehicles.

A Step Forward for Eco-Friendly Public Transport in Hyderabad

The allocation of 2,000 electric buses marks a significant milestone in Hyderabad’s journey toward sustainable urban transport. With the Telangana government’s proactive EV policies and the Centre’s support, the city is poised to become a model for green mobility in India.