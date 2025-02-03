Elon Musk Threatens to Shut Down USAID, calls it a “Criminal Organization” Know Here Why

Washington: Tech billionaire Elon Musk, who heads an agency tasked by US President Donald Trump with increasing the efficiency of the federal government, announced that he wants to shut down the US Agency for International Development (USAID). The autonomous agency, which is part of the US State Department, is one of the world’s largest aid organizations and manages more than half of US foreign assistance.

“I went over it with him in detail, and he agreed that we should shut it down,” Musk stated on X. “I actually checked with him a few times [and] said, ‘are you sure’?” Musk continued, “The answer was yes. And so, we’re shutting it down.”

Musk Calls USAID a “Criminal Organization”

Musk did not hold back in his criticism of the agency, labeling it a “criminal organization.” While President Trump has not commented on Musk’s remarks, allies of the administration have made it clear that they will continue to push an “American First” agenda. Secretary of State Marco Rubio also emphasized the significance of that principle in his first public remarks at the State Department.

USAID’s History and Shutdown

Founded in the 1960s, USAID has played a significant role in foreign assistance. The agency has had extensive partnerships, including in India, where it has worked on various development initiatives. In recent years, USAID formed 34 public-private partnerships, leveraging $380 million in additional financial resources.

Removal of USAID Officials

On Saturday, two top USAID officials were removed from their positions after blocking officials from the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), led by Musk, from accessing rooms and floors at the USAID headquarters in Washington, DC. DOGE officials ultimately succeeded in their efforts.

Agency Closure

USAID’s headquarters was closed on Monday, and agency personnel were instructed to work remotely, with exceptions made for those performing essential on-site functions, such as building maintenance. Employees were informed via email about the closure.

USAID has had a long-standing history of partnerships and programs globally. However, its future remains uncertain under Musk’s direction and the Trump administration’s changing priorities.