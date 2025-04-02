Elon Musk to Step Down from White House Role, Trump Confirms

Washington: US President Donald Trump has informed his Cabinet members and close aides that Elon Musk will soon step down from his role in the White House, according to a report by Politico.

Musk’s Departure from Government Role

Musk, who was appointed as a special government employee to lead the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), was tasked with cutting government spending and dismantling various US agencies. While Trump has been pleased with Musk’s efforts, the two have mutually decided that it is time for him to return to his business ventures.

The exact date of his departure has not been confirmed, but sources suggest it could be by the end of May, aligning with his 130-day term in the government.

Trump Praises Musk, Hints at Inevitable Exit

Addressing reporters on Monday, Trump acknowledged Musk’s contributions but emphasized the temporary nature of his role.

“I think he’s amazing, but I also think he’s got a big company to run. At some point, he’s going to be going back. He wants to,” Trump said.

Last week, Musk told Fox News that he was confident in completing his mission of cutting $1 trillion in federal spending before stepping away.

Stock Market Reacts to the News

Following the report, shares of government contractors saw a rise, while Tesla shares, which had initially fallen 2% due to weak first-quarter deliveries, reversed course and climbed 3%.

No Official Statement Yet

The White House, Musk’s task force, and Musk himself have yet to officially comment on the development. However, both Trump and Musk have hinted at his impending departure in recent remarks.

As Musk prepares to exit his government position, all eyes will be on the impact of his efficiency measures and whether Trump’s administration will continue with similar reforms.