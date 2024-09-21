Sports

England wins toss and will bowl first in 2nd ODI against Australia

England won the toss and will bowl first in the second one-day international against Australia at Headingley on Saturday.

Mohammed Yousuf
248 1 minute read
England wins toss and will bowl first in 2nd ODI against Australia
England wins toss and will bowl first in 2nd ODI against Australia

Leeds (England): England won the toss and will bowl first in the second one-day international against Australia at Headingley on Saturday.

Travis Head’s career-best 154 not out Thursday powered the tourists to a seven-wicket win in the opener of the five-match series between the fierce cricket rivals.

Australia looks even stronger with senior players Mitchell Starc, Glenn Maxwell and Josh Hazlewood back after they sat out in Nottingham because of illness. Ben Dwarshuis, Sean Abbott and Cameron Green are out.

Olly Stone replaces Jofra Archer in England’s only change.

___

Australia: Travis Head, Matt Short, Mitchell Marsh (captain), Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey, Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Hardie, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

England: Phil Salt, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Harry Brook (captain), Jamie Smith, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Olly Stone, Matt Potts, Adil Rashid.

Source
PTI
Tags
Mohammed Yousuf
248 1 minute read

Related Articles

Video of Rishabh Pant Setting the Field for Bangladesh Goes Viral: A Nod to Dhoni

Video of Rishabh Pant Setting the Field for Bangladesh Goes Viral: A Nod to Dhoni

Pant and Gill Shine with Emotional Centuries, Put India in Command at Day 3 Stumps

Pant and Gill Shine with Emotional Centuries, Put India in Command at Day 3 Stumps

Pant, Gill smash centuries, India set Bangladesh mammoth 515-run target

Pant, Gill smash centuries, India set Bangladesh mammoth 515-run target

Gill, Pant fifties carry India to 205/3 at lunch on Day 3 against Bangladesh

Gill, Pant fifties carry India to 205/3 at lunch on Day 3 against Bangladesh

Back to top button