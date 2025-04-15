Big Relief for Retirees! EPS-95 Pension May Rise to ₹7,500 Per Month Soon

In a significant development concerning retirement benefits, the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS-95) under the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is back in the spotlight. The long-standing demand to increase the minimum monthly pension from ₹1,000 to ₹7,500 is gaining renewed attention following recent updates and court rulings.

Current and Proposed Benefits of EPS-95

Feature Details Minimum Pension ₹1,000 per month Proposed Pension ₹7,500 + Dearness Allowance (DA) Beneficiaries 78+ lakh pensioners Retirement Age 58 years Application Mode Online Extended Deadline 31 January 2025

Pensioners’ Demands Intensify

Pensioners under EPS-95 have been demanding a revision in pension payouts citing rising inflation and living costs. The EPS-95 Agitation Committee recently met the Finance Minister and submitted the following key demands:

Raise minimum pension to ₹7,500/month

Include Dearness Allowance (DA)

Provide free medical benefits to retirees and their spouses

to retirees and their spouses Address errors in high pension applications

Supreme Court Ruling Boosts Hopes

The Supreme Court’s decision on 4 November 2022 upheld the legality of calculating pension based on actual higher salary, leading to significant changes in how EPFO manages pension entitlements. Since then:

17.48 lakh applications for higher pension have been submitted

for higher pension have been submitted Over 21,885 pension payment orders have been issued

EPFO has also introduced an online joint application platform for members and employers to streamline the process.

Government and EPFO Initiatives

To facilitate higher pension benefits, EPFO has:

Launched an online portal for applications Extended the deadline from July 2023 to 31 January 2025 Increased monitoring of pending cases for faster resolution

What Lies Ahead

In the upcoming Union Budget session, the Finance Minister is expected to address these demands. The issue will also be discussed in the next Central Board of Trustees (CBT) meeting, where strategies to raise the minimum pension will be reviewed.

Impact of Pension Hike

If approved, the proposed pension hike to ₹7,500/month would significantly improve the financial stability of lakhs of retirees and their families across the country.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. For personalized advice regarding pension schemes, please consult a financial advisor.