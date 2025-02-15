In a strong statement, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan condemned the forced displacement of Palestinians in Gaza, calling it “pure brutality” and stressing that such actions are completely unacceptable. Speaking to reporters during his flight from visits to Malaysia, Indonesia, and Pakistan, Erdogan expressed his concerns about the ongoing crisis in Gaza.

Erdogan highlighted that the United States is making a “serious miscalculation” with its approach to the Middle East and warned that ignoring the region’s complex history and values would only deepen the ongoing conflict. He cautioned that Washington’s stance, which disregards the historical context, will not yield positive results for the region.

Erdogan Urges Trump to Pursue Peace, Not War

The Turkish president also called on US President Donald Trump to honor his pre-election promises by prioritizing peace over conflict in the Middle East. Erdogan stressed that an “I did it, so it’s done” approach is not appropriate for such a sensitive and long-standing issue in the region.

Humanitarian and Legal Concerns Over Gaza Crisis

Erdogan addressed the humanitarian and legal aspects of the Gaza situation, emphasizing the need for a solution that upholds international law and respects human rights. He reaffirmed Turkey’s commitment to advocating for Palestinian rights on the global stage and underscored the importance of securing a just resolution.

“Turkey has always defended Palestinian rights and worked to raise awareness of the issue internationally,” Erdogan remarked. He further stated that Turkey’s efforts in securing ceasefires cannot be denied, and any steps taken must align with the will of the Palestinian people to ensure a fair and lasting peace.

Erdogan Condemns Forced Displacement in Gaza as ‘Pure Brutality’

Call for Fair Resolution and Protection of Palestinian People

Erdogan reiterated the need for a fair solution that respects the rights of the Palestinian people. He emphasized that any resolution must reflect the will of the Palestinian people and be rooted in fairness, justice, and international law.