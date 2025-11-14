EXCLUSIVE: Cough Syrup Ban in India – Dr. Kafeel Khan Warns 70% Parents Are Giving Wrong Medicines to Children

In an important discussion on “Cough Syrup Ban in India”, renowned pediatrician Dr. Kafeel Khan spoke to Munsif News 24×7 about the alarming rise in child illnesses caused by unsafe cough syrups and wrong medication practices among parents.

This is Part 1 of an exclusive 3-part health series.

Why the Cough Syrup Ban in India Became Necessary

Dr. Khan explained that India has witnessed multiple tragic incidents linked to contaminated cough syrups. According to him:

In 2019 , toxic Diethylene Glycol contamination caused 12 child deaths in Jammu & Kashmir.

, toxic contamination caused 12 child deaths in Jammu & Kashmir. In 2022 , more than 300 children in Gambia, Uzbekistan, Cameroon and Indonesia died after consuming India-manufactured cough syrups.

, more than 300 children in Gambia, Uzbekistan, Cameroon and Indonesia died after consuming India-manufactured cough syrups. WHO issued global warnings and regulatory actions were taken.

What Was Wrong in These Syrups?

The syrups contained:

Diethylene Glycol & Ethylene Glycol – cheap toxic alcohols

– cheap toxic alcohols These chemicals damage the kidneys, especially in children below five

Symptoms in affected children included:

No urine output

Swollen body

Breathing difficulty

Heart failure

System Failure: “Regulation Exists but Implementation Is Weak”

Dr. Kafeel highlighted that India has:

State drug labs

Central Drug Authority

CDSCO under DG Health Services

…but poor enforcement allowed contaminated products to reach the market.

Parents Are Giving Wrong Medicines — A Dangerous Habit

A 2025 medical study shows:

48% to 70% parents buy medicines without consulting a doctor

Many children consume multi-ingredient cough syrups unnecessarily

Dr. Khan warned that most cough syrups do more harm than good.

Do Children Even Need Cough Syrup?

“No,” says Dr. Kafeel Khan.

He added:

“Whether you treat a common cold or not, it gets better in 7 days.”

Safe Alternatives for Mild Cough & Cold

Honey (for children above 1 year)

(for children above 1 year) Warm water, soups, homemade remedies

Neem leaves boiled water

Paracetamol for fever

Nasal drops for blocked nose

Within 7–10 days, children recover naturally.

When to See a Doctor?

Parents must seek immediate medical attention if:

Breathing Rate Is High

Below 2 months: 60+ breaths/min

60+ breaths/min 2 months – 1 year: 50+ breaths/min

50+ breaths/min 1–5 years: 40+ breaths/min

This can indicate pneumonia or severe infection.

Annual Influenza Vaccine Is a Must

Dr. Khan strongly advised:

All children must take influenza vaccine every year until age 5

It protects from flu, cough, fever and complications

He also addressed rising misinformation and vaccine hesitancy, especially post-COVID.

India has had no polio case since 2014

Only Pakistan and Afghanistan still have active cases

Dr. Khan emphasized continued awareness and routine immunization.

Conclusion

The discussion on the Cough Syrup Ban in India highlights a critical health issue: parents must avoid self-medication and rely on safe, doctor-recommended practices to protect their children. As Dr. Kafeel Khan emphasized, most childhood coughs are harmless — but the wrong medicine can be deadly.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. Why has cough syrup been banned for children? Cough syrups were banned because several formulas were found unsafe and could cause severe side effects in children, especially infants. 2. What did Dr. Kafeel Khan say about giving medicines to children? He highlighted that 70% parents are giving the wrong medicines due to lack of awareness and wrong advice. 3. Which age group is most at risk? Children under 6 years old are most vulnerable to harmful effects of cough syrups and adult medicines. 4. What are the common mistakes parents make when treating a child’s cough? Parents often:

– Use adult cough syrups,

– Follow outdated home remedies,

– Self-medicate without consulting a doctor. 5. Are over-the-counter cough syrups safe for kids? No. Most OTC cough syrups are not recommended for young children and can cause breathing problems and toxicity. 6. What are the safer alternatives for treating cough in children? Dr. Kafeel suggests steam inhalation, honey (above 1 year), saline drops, and doctor-prescribed medicines only. 7. What symptoms should parents consider as a warning sign? If a child has high fever, fast breathing, dehydration, or persistent cough, immediate medical attention is needed. 8. Why do parents often give the wrong medicines unknowingly? Due to misleading advertisements, lack of medical awareness, and following advice from non-experts. 9. Did Dr. Kafeel talk about antibiotic misuse in this episode? Yes, he cautioned that unnecessary antibiotics can harm immunity and lead to resistance. 10. What can viewers expect in Part 2 of the interview? Part 2 will cover why Indian pediatric guidelines differ from international standards, how chemical compositions affect kids differently, and shocking real-life cases shared by Dr. Kafeel Khan.

