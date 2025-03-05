Expel Abu Azmi from Samajwadi Party, Bring Him to UP and We’ll ‘Take Care’: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday demanded that the Samajwadi Party (SP) expel its Maharashtra MLA Abu Azmi for his remarks glorifying Mughal ruler Aurangzeb. Speaking in the Legislative Council, Adityanath challenged SP to bring Azmi to Uttar Pradesh, stating that the state “knows well how to take care of such people.”

“Make an Official Announcement”

Adityanath urged SP to publicly disown Azmi, stating,

“Expel that wretched person from your party. Then send him to Uttar Pradesh, and we will take care of the rest.”

He accused SP of double standards, questioning their stance on Indian heritage.

Criticism Over Aurangzeb’s Legacy

Adityanath attacked the glorification of Aurangzeb, stating:

“A person who feels ashamed of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj but considers Aurangzeb a hero – does he even have the right to live in India?”

He further accused SP of opposing India’s cultural traditions and deviating from Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia’s socialist ideology.

Reference to Shah Jahan’s Autobiography

Recalling history, Adityanath quoted Shah Jahan’s autobiography, saying even Aurangzeb’s father lamented having such a son:

“Shah Jahan wrote that even a Hindu son is better than Aurangzeb because he serves his elderly parents and performs their last rites.”

Azmi Suspended from Maharashtra Assembly

Amid the controversy, Abu Azmi was suspended from the Maharashtra Assembly until the end of the Budget Session over his remarks on Aurangzeb.

“SP Must Answer”

The UP CM concluded by challenging the Samajwadi Party to clarify whether it truly considers Aurangzeb its role model, demanding: