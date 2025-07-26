Fake Certificate Racket Busted in Hyderabad, Two Arrested

Hyderabad: In a significant crackdown, Shamshabad Police have busted a fake educational certificate racket operating in the city. Two individuals have been arrested for allegedly manufacturing and selling counterfeit degree certificates under the name of “Sri Vyasa Consultancy.”

The accused have been identified as Akasapu Harish and Mavuri Mahesh, who were operating from the KPHB (Kukatpally Housing Board) area. According to the police, the duo received support from another accomplice named Mohan, a resident of Vijayawada.

The gang was reportedly charging large sums of money from candidates and issuing forged B.Com and B.Tech certificates without any supporting documentation or verification of credentials.

Initial investigations have revealed that the suspects issued fake certificates to at least 46 individuals. Alarmingly, 24 of these individuals used the forged documents to travel abroad. Police have seized two mobile phones and a desktop computer from the accused during the operation.

Authorities have begun collecting further information on individuals who obtained foreign visas based on these fake documents. The arrested suspects have been handed over to Kukatpally Police Station, where a case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.