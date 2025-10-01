Farmers’ Suicides Reduced Sharply Under KCR’s Rule: Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Former Minister and Siddipet BRS MLA T Harish Rao said the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report had proved that farmers’ suicides drastically reduced under former CM KCR’s regime.

Telangana, which ranked 2nd in farmers’ suicides in 2014, slipped to 14th place by 2023, with cases dropping by 95.84%. “In 2014, 1,347 suicides were recorded, but by 2023, it came down to just 56. Out of 10,786 farmers’ suicides nationwide last year, Telangana’s share was only 0.51%”, he noted.

Harish Rao credited KCR’s initiatives like crop loan waiver, Rythu Bima, 24×7 free power, irrigation projects including Kaleshwaram, Mission Kakatiya, and assured crop procurement for reviving agriculture. “KCR transformed Telangana from a land of farmers’ suicides into the rice bowl of India”, Rao asserted, slamming Congress for being ‘connected only to farmers’ votes, not their lives’.

He further said that Telangana flourished under KCR’s rule, and he had made Telangana an ideal for the country. This is a slap in the face of those who are talking about KCR’s rule”, he remarked.