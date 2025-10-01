Telangana

Farmers’ Suicides Reduced Sharply Under KCR’s Rule: Harish Rao

Former Minister and Siddipet BRS MLA T Harish Rao said the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report had proved that farmers’ suicides drastically reduced under former CM KCR’s regime.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf1 October 2025 - 22:01
Hyderabad: Former Minister and Siddipet BRS MLA T Harish Rao said the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report had proved that farmers’ suicides drastically reduced under former CM KCR’s regime.

Telangana, which ranked 2nd in farmers’ suicides in 2014, slipped to 14th place by 2023, with cases dropping by 95.84%. “In 2014, 1,347 suicides were recorded, but by 2023, it came down to just 56. Out of 10,786 farmers’ suicides nationwide last year, Telangana’s share was only 0.51%”, he noted.

Harish Rao credited KCR’s initiatives like crop loan waiver, Rythu Bima, 24×7 free power, irrigation projects including Kaleshwaram, Mission Kakatiya, and assured crop procurement for reviving agriculture. “KCR transformed Telangana from a land of farmers’ suicides into the rice bowl of India”, Rao asserted, slamming Congress for being ‘connected only to farmers’ votes, not their lives’.

He further said that Telangana flourished under KCR’s rule, and he had made Telangana an ideal for the country. This is a slap in the face of those who are talking about KCR’s rule”, he remarked.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
