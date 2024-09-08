Farmers Swept Away by Floodwaters After Sudden Opening of Sathnala Project Gates

In Adilabad district on Saturday, officials opened the gates of the Sathnala Project without prior warning, leading to a dangerous situation for local farmers.

The sudden release of water caused flooding in the Pendalwada stream, sweeping away several farmers who were caught off guard.

Fortunately, the farmers managed to escape safely, but the incident has raised concerns about the lack of communication and preparedness in handling such situations.

Local residents have expressed their frustration, calling for better coordination and timely information to prevent such near disasters in the future.