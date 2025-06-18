Drive Free All Year: Govt Unveils ₹3,000 FASTag Annual Toll Pass for Private Vehicles: Check Details

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, on Wednesday announced the introduction of a FASTag-based Annual Toll Pass priced at ₹3,000. The initiative is aimed at making highway travel smoother, more affordable, and convenient for private vehicle owners across India.

Effective From August 15, 2025

Gadkari stated that the new annual pass will be implemented starting August 15, 2025, allowing users unlimited access to national highways without paying toll charges at each point.

“In a transformative step towards hassle-free highway travel, we are introducing a FASTag-based Annual Pass priced at ₹3,000,” Gadkari posted on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

How the Pass Works

The new scheme will operate via FASTag , the electronic toll collection system already installed in most vehicles.

, the electronic toll collection system already installed in most vehicles. Once purchased, the annual pass will automatically exempt vehicles from further toll deductions for a full year, regardless of how many times the user travels on national highways.

for a full year, regardless of how many times the user travels on national highways. It is expected to significantly reduce travel costs for frequent commuters and encourage more seamless travel.

A Step Toward Digital and Inclusive Mobility

This move is part of the Ministry’s broader vision to enhance digital infrastructure and reduce physical toll booths. It also aligns with India’s goal to promote cashless, contactless tolling systems that save time and fuel.

Who Can Benefit?

Private four-wheelers and personal vehicles are expected to benefit the most from this annual pass.

are expected to benefit the most from this annual pass. Daily and long-distance travelers will especially find this cost-effective compared to traditional toll charges.

What Comes Next

Further details regarding the application process, availability, and terms of use for the annual pass are expected to be released soon by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

This initiative could pave the way for a revolution in India’s tolling system, making road travel not only more economical but also more efficient.