Indian Government Notifies 2027 Caste Census, Data Collection to Be Included for the First Time in Decades

After a 16-year gap since the 2011 census, the Indian government has officially notified the 16th Census of India, which will be conducted with a reference date of March 1, 2027, for most of the country, and October 1, 2026, for snow-bound regions such as Ladakh, Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. This major population exercise will also include caste enumeration, a first since British rule.

Caste Enumeration Included for the First Time Since 1931

In a significant policy shift, the upcoming census will mark the first inclusion of caste enumeration since 1931. The decision to include it was taken by the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to ensure the process remains inclusive and avoids politicization through isolated state-led surveys.

Massive Scale and Digital Execution

The census will involve over 34 lakh enumerators and supervisors, supported by 1.3 lakh digital devices, with a total projected cost of ₹13,000 crore. For the first time, self-enumeration options will be provided to citizens, leveraging technology for faster and more secure data collection.

Two-Phase Exercise: House Listing and Population Enumeration

The 2027 census will follow a two-phase structure:

House Listing Operation (HLO): Data will be collected on housing conditions, household assets, and amenities. Population Enumeration: This phase will gather demographic, cultural, and socio-economic details of every person in the household.

Training and Preparations Underway

The training of enumerators is scheduled to begin by October 2025, with at least 100 national trainers training 1,800 master trainers. These, in turn, will prepare over 45,000 field trainers, who will be responsible for training all field-level staff.

Wide-Ranging Questions to Be Asked

Respondents will be asked about:

Mobile and internet usage

Ownership of vehicles

Cereal consumption

Housing structure and water supply

Head of household’s gender, caste, or tribal identity

Data Security and Integrity Prioritized

The government has assured that robust cybersecurity measures will be implemented to ensure secure collection, transmission, and storage of data.

Background: Delayed Census Due to COVID-19

The 2021 census was postponed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Though it was originally planned to update the National Population Register (NPR) as well, the current notification does not clarify whether NPR will be included in the 2027 census.

Political Context and Historical Perspective

Although the UPA government conducted a Socio-Economic and Caste Census (SECC) in 2011, its caste data was never officially released. States like Bihar and Telangana have conducted their own caste surveys in recent years, but the central government believes a national census with caste enumeration will offer a more transparent and uniform picture.

Key Stats from Census 2011

Population: 1.21 billion

1.21 billion Male: 623.72 million (51.54%)

623.72 million (51.54%) Female: 586.46 million (48.46%)

The upcoming census is expected to be India’s most comprehensive population exercise ever, shaping policymaking, welfare schemes, and electoral strategies in the years to come.