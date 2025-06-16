Jio Down Nationwide: Surge in User Complaints Across India

In a major disruption, Jio’s network went down nationwide, affecting millions of users across India. Mobile internet, phone calls, and JioFiber services experienced unexpected outages, leaving subscribers facing severe inconvenience.

Complaints Surge Within an Hour

According to reports, the network issues began around 1:45 PM on Monday. Initially, around 400 complaints were reported, but within an hour, the number surged past 12,000. Users flooded social media and outage reporting platforms with complaints about the sudden service interruption.

Mobile Internet, Calls, and Fiber Services Impacted

Data from the network outage tracking platform Down Detector revealed that:

56% of users reported mobile internet issues,

32% faced phone call disruptions,

12% experienced problems with JioFiber broadband services.

The outage appears to have affected several major cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kerala, and Hyderabad.

Official Statement Awaited

As of now, Jio has not issued any official statement explaining the reason behind the outage. Users are anxiously awaiting clarification and restoration timelines from the company.